John Creedon and Edel Coffey among winners at Irish Book Awards 

Louise Kennedy and Marian Keyes were some of the other winning authors at the event, held in the Convention Centre Dublin on Wednesday evening.
Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 22:30
Michael Moynihan

Irish Examiner columnist Edel Coffey was among the winners at the An Post Irish Book Awards, collecting the Crime Fiction Book of the Year for Breaking Point.

Louise Kennedy, John Creedon and Marian Keyes were some of the other winning authors at the event, held in the Convention Centre Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Charlie Bird also claimed victory in the biography section, while West Cork resident Eoghan Daltun took the Lifestyle award for an account of his rainforest rewilding project.

Winners:

  • Novel of the Year: Trespasses – Louise Kennedy 
  • Best Irish-Published Book of the Year: An Irish Folklore Treasury – John Creedon 
  • Non-fiction Book of the Year: My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden 
  • Lifestyle Book of the Year: An Irish Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding – Eoghan Daltun 
  • Cookbook of the Year: The Daly Dish: Bold Food Made Good – Gina and Karol Daly 
  • Sports Book of the Year: Kellie – Kellie Harrington, with Roddy Doyle 
  • Biography of the Year: Time and Tide – Charlie Bird, with Ray Burke 
  • Children’s Book of the Year – Junior: Our Big Day – Bob Johnston, illustrated by Michael Emberley 
  • Children’s Book of the Year – Senior: Girls Who Slay Monsters – Ellen Ryan, illustrated by Shona Shirley Macdonald 
  • Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year: Let’s Talk – Richie Sadlier 
  • Irish Bookshop of the Year: Bridge Street Books, Wicklow 
  • Irish Language Book of the Year: EL – Thaddeus Ó Buachalla 
  • Poem of the Year: Wedding Dress – Martina Dalton 
  • Short Story of the Year: This Small Giddy Life – Nuala O’Connor 
  • Crime Fiction Book of the Year: Breaking Point – Edel Coffey 
  • Popular Fiction Book of the Year: Again, Rachel – Marian Keyes 
  • Newcomer of the Year: There’s Been a Little Incident – Alice Ryan 
  • Author of the Year: John Boyne

