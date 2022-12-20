Podcast Corner: Magnificent seven - the best international shows of 2022 

For the true crime fan: Can I Tell You a Secret?

The most shocking thing about Matthew Hardy’s cyberstalking is just how repetitive it is - another young woman gets an anonymous message on Instagram - and how many lives he ruined along the way.

For the lovelorn: Twin Flames

Hosted by Stephanie Beatriz (vocal star of Disney’s Encanto), this six-parter is about what happens when the quest for love turns into a dangerous obsession. It centres on the hot dog-addled story of Jeff, the Twin Flames cult leader who believes himself a love guru and whose words literally lead followers to commit crimes.

For the music fan: Bjork: Sonic Symbolism

To coincide with her 10th studio album Fossora, Bjork, who always seems elusive but is on full display here, talks through all her records to date, ruminating about feminism and sexism, art and creativity, acid house and jazz, and so much more.

For the QAnon conspiracists: The Coming Storm/Things Fell Apart

Two BBC podcasts that tackle the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol, the former goes back to the Clinton administration in the 90s (and then to the 15th century for a genitalia-focused screed) and to recent political meetings to understand the rise of QAnon. Jon Ronson hosts Things Fell Apart, examining the ‘culture wars’ that are waged online every day, focusing on how the abortion ‘debate’ almost inadvertantly began in 1970s America.

For the comicbook fan: Superhero Complex

A seven-part series about real-life masked crusaders on the mean streets of Seattle, this show has all the makings of a superhero tale, with brave and bold actions, villains out to get our ‘heroes’, and police trying to stop them interfering. A strange story that may feel like a joke to some, to these protagonists, it’s deadly serious.

For the mindful: Now You’re Asking

Tara Flynn and Marian Keyes are the agony aunts you didn’t know you needed in your life. A BBC Sounds series, the comedian and author come together to try and solve - or at least offer a helping ear - listeners’ problems. They get deep, they tell funny stories, but most of all, the pair are empathetic.

For the literary minded: Friends of Shakespeare and Co read Ulysses

2022 was the centenary of the publication of Ulysses and the revered Parisian bookshop Shakespeare and Co has brought together more than 100 narrators to help people reach the end of James Joyce’s masterpieces. Sally Rooney is among the final readers, if you need a reason to skip to the end.