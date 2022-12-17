Radio Highlights: Luke O'Neill digs into his record collection on RTÉ Gold

SATURDAY

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Verdi's Rigoletto: Baritone, Luca Salsi, and soprano, Lisette Oropesa, reprise acclaimed turns as the tragic jester Rigoletto and his headstrong daughter, Gilda.

SUNDAY

Sunday Miscellany

RTÉ 1, 9am

Part one of the annual Christmas episode of RTÉ's literature and spoken-word show, with Paul Howard, Declan Kiberd, Edel Coffey, Kathleen MacMahon, John Toal, Tim Carey, Róisín Ó Reilly, Connor McKeon, Trú, and Úna Walsh performing alongside the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, conducted by Gavin Maloney.

Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Dawning of the Day: A look at the relationship between poet Patrick Kavanagh and medical student Hilda Moriarty, that inspired the former's great verse of yearning. Hilda’s son, the actor, Daragh O’Malley; singer-songwriter, Billy Bragg, and the Kavanagh scholar, Dr Una Agnew, all contribute, while actor, Declan Gorma, reads Kavanagh's work and correspondence.

For the Record

RTÉ Gold, 6pm

Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: immunologist, Luke O'Neill.

Cérbh í Máire Bhuí Ní Laoghaire

R na G, 7pm

In the second episode of this series, we learn about the connection between the female singers of the Cork Gaeltacht area of Múscraí, and the poet Máire Bhuí Ní Laoghaire and her work.

Spoken Stories 2: Creatures of the Earth

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

A new series of commissioned fiction, each taking inspiration from the title of a John McGahern story. This week: 'Cré' by Colm Ó Ceallacháin.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

A special programme marking the 50th anniversary of fiddler Tommy Potts’ iconic album The Liffey Banks.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Culture journalists, Chris Wasser and Mary McGill, take a look at the Christmas telly and streaming line-ups — separating the mini Maltesers from the mini Bounty bars.

TUESDAY

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

A special Christmas show live from Tigh Uí Fhlatharta, O’Flaherty’s Bar, in An Daingean — home of the Green and Gold Wran.

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

A concert from The Killaloe Music Festival, recorded last June in St Flannan's Cathedral, Killaloe, plus music from Rebecca Clarke, Schubert, Mendelssohn, and a premiere by Murrough Connolly.

WEDNESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Graham Smyth runs the show this week — and tonight, part one of a two-part showcase of weird, wonderful and rare Christmas tracks, from LCD Soundsystem and Run DMC to The Hives to No Doubt.

THURSDAY

The Crows of Christmas

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Hugh Cooney, storyteller and inventor of the internet, tells the tale of Santa’s real helpers here in Ireland. Christmas stories for kids.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Part two of Graham Smyth's volley of oddball Christmas tunes.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra, Chorus and soloists under conductor Nicholas McGegan make their annual performance of Handel's Oratorio Messiah — first premiered in Dublin in 1742.

The Christmas Leprechaun,

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

What if your granny wasn’t great at presents, kept you busy all the time, but you found out that her reasons were small but mighty? Hugh Cooney weaves another story.