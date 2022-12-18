First Dancing with the Stars pairings revealed

Former State Pathologist Marie Cassidy is partnered with last year's winner Stephen Vincent 
Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

RTÉ has revealed six of the brand new couples for series six of Dancing with the Stars.

The remaining five couples will be announced on Monday.

Dr. Marie Cassidy & Stephen Vincent

Former State Pathologist Marie Cassidy is partnered with Stephen Vincent as he returns to Dancing with the Stars for his third series. 

Stephen reached the grand final with Ellen Keane last year, so he will be giving it his all with his new partner in the hopes of waltzing away with the glitterball trophy.

Panti & Denys Samson

Drag performer Panti Bliss is partnered with Ukrainian dancer Denys Samson, who has previously taken part in the series in his home country before joining the series here last year and making it to the final with Erica Cody. 

The pair are currently hard at work in studio, hoping to shimmy their way to the grand final.

Stephanie Roche & Ervinas Merfeldas

Footballer Stephanie Roche is hoping to score the glitterball trophy with the help of her partner, Irish pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas, who is returning to the show for his second series.

Leah O'Rourke & John Nolan

School’s out for Derry Girls actress Leah O’Rourke as she does her homework with returning pro John Nolan, who was paired with television presenter Gráinne Seoige last season. This enthusiastic duo are hoping to jive their way to the glitterball trophy.

Brooke Scullion & Maurizo Benenato

A former Eurovision contestant, singer Brooke Scullion has been paired with returning pro dancer Maurizio Benenato and will be hoping to hit the right note with the judges and the audiences at home.

Suzanne Jackson Michael Danilczuk

Entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson is paired with new professional dancer Michael Danilczuk. Michael won the second season of the BBC One competition series The Greatest Dancer and is hoping to dance his way to success again with Suzanne.

  • Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday.

