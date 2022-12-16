Album review: Little Simz impresses again on No Thank You

Little Simz, No Thank You

★★★★☆

The disconnect between critical acclaim and commercial success is wider than ever in the music business. London producer and rapper Little Simz, aka Simbi Ajikawo, started the year cancelling her US tour because of prohibitive costs.

But she was widely agreed to be a worthy winner last month of the Mercury Music Prize for her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Down, up and between, it is little surprise she feels disoriented.

That sense of being gaslit by reality is grappled on her “surprise” new LP, No Thank You, announced a few days before its release. Diaristic and cathartic, it is ripped from the headlines of Simz’s lived experience as a feted musician who still has to worry about the bills – and who must negotiate Britain’s legacy of racism and class division.

As in Introvert, the music is a swooning, often glossy mix of hip hop, orchestral pop and spoken word. Lyrically, she doesn’t hold back.

“Why did I give you the keys to authorise shit on my behalf? / Now I’m scarred and mortified,” she declares on 'Angel' – which has been interpreted as a commentary on reports of a split from her long term management.

Little Simz in Top Boy, on Netflix.

The plight of the starving artist is further unpacked on 'No Merci'.

“Everybody here getting money off my name / Irony is, I’m the only one not getting paid.”

Nobody could accuse her of reinventing the wheel with these complaints. However, Simz makes her case passionately and eloquently while elsewhere exploring the black British experience.

“Man, this week has been tough, been saying it for a year,” she declares on 'Broken'. Then comes the chorus: “Feeling broken and you don’t exist/When you’re feeling broken and you cannot fix it.”

No Thank You reunites Simz with producer Inflo (a member of enigmatic London collective Sault and also a contributor to Adele’s 30).

With Simz calling the shots the duo have crafted an introspective and uncompromising but darkly beautiful portrait of the artist. Most importantly, it answers the question of whether the Mercury would represent a career high for Simz (as it does for many recipients of the accolade). Judging by No Thank You, she’s just getting started.