Christmas Radio Highlights: from the story of the Wren, to a Traveller Christmas

Kathryn Thomas oversees music and stories from Ireland and abroad for Christmas Eve.
A very special lineup in US songwriter John Grant, Derry songwriter Soak, and Dublin indie rockers Pillow Queens, in a seasonal programme of classic carols and new arrangements of original material.
Join the students of St Pius X, Terenure as they choose the Christmas songs that get them in the mood for the big day.
A Lyric Feature on the Music For Galway-commissioned community opera, followed by a live performance of the incredible 140-person collaboration, telling the story of three strangers who arrive at the doors of St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church seeking sanctuary
A concert celebrating the music and heritage of Oileán Acla in the Mayo Gaeltacht.
Who doesn’t like dancing? But what if you’re a monster that doesn’t want to be dancing alone at Christmas? Hugh Cooney’s final story for the festive season.
Interviews and performances from young musicians and singers involved in the Taisce Chois Fharraige project in Co Galway.
Starting Christmas day off on the national pop station is Beta da Silva.
John Creedon brings us a mix of the old and new to help you with your final dinner preparations for the day ahead.
Derek Mooney and team explore the cultural, ecological and aesthetic benefits of holly and ivy.
Tuam-born writer and comedian Martin 'Beanz' Warde shares his own seasonal memories, and speaks to Travellers young and old about family, Santa and preserving traditions - including a Christmas blessing from his late granny, Maggie Mongan.
Join Niamh Bennett and her festive pals for a bumper quiz for all the family.
With Marty Whelan combing yesterday's dinner out of his moustache, Home School Hub's canine mischief-maker explores Christmas classical music - continues tomorrow morning at 8am.
Highlights of the Irish-language broadcaster from their fiftieth year on the air - followed at 10am by highlights of its first day on the air in 1972.
The tradition of the Wran in West Kerry, as it was and as it is now.
Tracy Clifford joins Graham Smyth and Kate Brennan Harding to look back at 2FM's 'Rising' initiative for emerging Irish artists - nightly episodes all week.
In times past, Stephen’s Day in Ireland was a time for Wren Boys - masked children on the hunt for the king of all birds. Seanchaí Steve Lally reveals how the Wren caught the crown.
A look at the dramatic tradition in the Munster Gaeltacht areas.
Prix Europa-winning programme about composer Daragh Dukes and radio producers Eoin O Kelly and Kevin Brew, exploring the nature of youthful creativity as they remember their participation in the Limerick band scene of the early 1990s.
A Christmas edition of Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy's eclectic and eccentric music show, with Christmas crackers from Kurtis Blow, Run DMC, Dustin the Turkey-Vulture, Lankum, Lauryn Hill and more.
Celebrating eighty years of the Irish-language journal Comhar.
A panel review of arts and cultural highlights in 2022 - and a look forward to gems to watch out for in 2023.
The Irish Chamber Orchestra perform Mozart's final symphonies in their last concert with Jorg Widmann at the helm.
A look into a new generation of Irish artists who refuse to take on a generic twang, and sing in their own accents.
The best of the weeknight arts magazine's film and telly-related interviews from 2022.
The best of the weeknight arts magazine's interviews from 2022 in the realms of books and music.
Highlights from interviews with women from the Munster Gaeltachtaí this year, both young and old.
Jazz arranger & conductor Guy Barker swings into Christmas at the Helix with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra & Big Band.