Christmas Radio Highlights: from the story of the Wren, to a Traveller Christmas

CHRISTMAS EVE

Wish You Were Here

RTÉ 1, 11am

Kathryn Thomas oversees music and stories from Ireland and abroad for Christmas Eve.

RTÉ Concert Orchestra

RTÉ 1, 1.30pm

A very special lineup in US songwriter John Grant, Derry songwriter Soak, and Dublin indie rockers Pillow Queens, in a seasonal programme of classic carols and new arrangements of original material.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Join the students of St Pius X, Terenure as they choose the Christmas songs that get them in the mood for the big day.

Opera Night: Paper Boat

LyricFM, 6pm

A Lyric Feature on the Music For Galway-commissioned community opera, followed by a live performance of the incredible 140-person collaboration, telling the story of three strangers who arrive at the doors of St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church seeking sanctuary

Nead na Nollag

R na G, 7pm

A concert celebrating the music and heritage of Oileán Acla in the Mayo Gaeltacht.

Shuggy Boogie's Christmas Wish

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Who doesn’t like dancing? But what if you’re a monster that doesn’t want to be dancing alone at Christmas? Hugh Cooney’s final story for the festive season.

Taisce Cois Farraige

R na G, 8pm

Interviews and performances from young musicians and singers involved in the Taisce Chois Fharraige project in Co Galway.

John Creedon, holding this year's Holly Bough: accompanying kitchens all over the country in getting ready for the big dinner; Christmas Day, 11am; RTÉ 1

CHRISTMAS DAY

The Christmas Breakfast Show

2FM, 7am

Starting Christmas day off on the national pop station is Beta da Silva.

Creedon's Christmas

RTÉ 1, 11am

John Creedon brings us a mix of the old and new to help you with your final dinner preparations for the day ahead.

Mooney Goes Wild

RTÉ 1, 3pm

Derek Mooney and team explore the cultural, ecological and aesthetic benefits of holly and ivy.

A Traveller Christmas

RTÉ 1, 5.15pm

Tuam-born writer and comedian Martin 'Beanz' Warde shares his own seasonal memories, and speaks to Travellers young and old about family, Santa and preserving traditions - including a Christmas blessing from his late granny, Maggie Mongan.

The Most Wonderful Quiz of the Year

RTÉ Jr, 6pm

Join Niamh Bennett and her festive pals for a bumper quiz for all the family.

Wren Men, pictured with members of the Dingle Green & Gold Wran, enjoy a fine winters' day as the Wren parade takes place in Dingle, Co Kerry on the 26th December, 2019. The Wren's title as king of all birds is celebrated on Stephens' Day on R na G and RTÉ Jr

ST STEPHEN'S DAY

Séamus ar Maidin

Lyric FM, 8am

With Marty Whelan combing yesterday's dinner out of his moustache, Home School Hub's canine mischief-maker explores Christmas classical music - continues tomorrow morning at 8am.

Siúl Siar 2022 ar R na G

R na G, 9.10am

Highlights of the Irish-language broadcaster from their fiftieth year on the air - followed at 10am by highlights of its first day on the air in 1972.

Dreoilín Dreolín!

R na G, 1.30pm

The tradition of the Wran in West Kerry, as it was and as it is now.

2FM Rising on the Road

2FM, 6pm

Tracy Clifford joins Graham Smyth and Kate Brennan Harding to look back at 2FM's 'Rising' initiative for emerging Irish artists - nightly episodes all week.

Stories For Nollaig – The Wren

RTÉ Jr, 6pm

In times past, Stephen’s Day in Ireland was a time for Wren Boys - masked children on the hunt for the king of all birds. Seanchaí Steve Lally reveals how the Wren caught the crown.

Dustin The Turkey-Vulture: among the festive hitmakers whose work is revisited on Ray Wingnut's Mise Freshin'; Tuesday, 4pm; RTÉ 1

TUESDAY

Ar Stáitse

R na G, 12pm

A look at the dramatic tradition in the Munster Gaeltacht areas.

Digging For Fire

RTÉ 1, 1.30pm

Prix Europa-winning programme about composer Daragh Dukes and radio producers Eoin O Kelly and Kevin Brew, exploring the nature of youthful creativity as they remember their participation in the Limerick band scene of the early 1990s.

Mise Freshin'

RTÉ 1, 4pm

A Christmas edition of Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy's eclectic and eccentric music show, with Christmas crackers from Kurtis Blow, Run DMC, Dustin the Turkey-Vulture, Lankum, Lauryn Hill and more.

Glórtha Comhar ag Ceithre Scór

R na G, 4pm

Celebrating eighty years of the Irish-language journal Comhar.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A panel review of arts and cultural highlights in 2022 - and a look forward to gems to watch out for in 2023.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

The Irish Chamber Orchestra perform Mozart's final symphonies in their last concert with Jorg Widmann at the helm.

Sing All Your Cares Away

RTÉ 1, 2.15pm

A look into a new generation of Irish artists who refuse to take on a generic twang, and sing in their own accents.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The best of the weeknight arts magazine's film and telly-related interviews from 2022.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The best of the weeknight arts magazine's interviews from 2022 in the realms of books and music.

FRIDAY

Mná Misniúla na Gaeltachta

R na G, 12pm

Highlights from interviews with women from the Munster Gaeltachtaí this year, both young and old.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Jazz arranger & conductor Guy Barker swings into Christmas at the Helix with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra & Big Band.