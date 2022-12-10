Books of 2022: A round-up of the best books for a young audience

With Christmas coming and colder evenings drawing in, it’s a perfect time to remember that a book is the best gift of all. It’s been a bountiful year for childrens’ and young adult books. Funny, quirky, heart-wrenching books, books with eco themes, beautiful graphic novels, books with characters that stay, long after the last page has been turned. There were stories that made me gasp and shiver, stories that made me laugh, stories I didn’t want to end. Hopefully, this selection will open doors to some wonderful worlds.

Picture Books

Be Wild Little One by Olivia Hope, illustrated by Daniel Egnéus (€5.99, Bloomsbury)

This is a spellbinding book about the wonders of nature. It’s a book I can read again and again like a poem.

Sir Adam The Brave and The Moody Monsters by David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard (€11.55, Sandycove)

We all fell in love with Adam King and his virtual hug during the pandemic. In his dad’s second book, Adam, in the guise of a knight, tackles moody monsters. Adam’s real-life exuberance shines from every page.

Our Big Day by Bob Johnston, illustrated by Michael Emberley (€12.99, O’Brien Press)

I fell for this same-sex partnership story when I saw the cover. When the wedding rings for Uncle David and Simon go missing, Bear the dog saves the day. A very funny, uplifting book.

An Slipéar Gloine by Fearghas MacLochlainn, illustrated by Paddy Donnelly (€10.95, Futa Fata)

This is a magical retelling of Cinderella as Gaeilge in rhyme with brilliant illustrations.

Six- to nine-year-olds

Einstein The Penguin: The Case of The Fishy Detective by Iona Rangeley, illustrated by David Tazzyman (€7.03, HarperCollins)

Imogen and Arthur turn detectives when their beloved penguin Einstein and his friend are kidnapped. An adorable story.

Autumn Moonbeam, Dance Magic by Emma Finlayson-Palmer, illustrated by Heidi Cannon (€5.95, UCLan)

This is a sparkly joyful story about a young witch who overcomes shyness to follow her dreams.

Einstein The Penguin: The Case of The Fishy Detective, Girls Who Slay Monsters and Our Big Day

Middle grade

Girls Who Slay Monsters by Ellen Ryan (€16.12, HarperCollins Ireland)

Complete with beautiful full-page portraits, these legends about Irish goddesses have real girl power.

The War Horse by Michael Morpurgo 40th Anniversary Edition (€10.70, Farshore)

I couldn’t resist this special edition of the now-famous story of a horse who endured the terrors of the First World War. A true classic by a master.

Witchstorm by Tim Tilley (€5.99, Usborne)

This is a beautiful story with a fairy tale quality about a boy and his mother who believe in witches.

The Dangerous Life of Ophelia Bottom by Susie Bowers (€6.93, Pushkin)

Ophelia lives in a converted van with her very embarrassing actor parents and longs for normality. When they end up in Stopford, she learns about the dangers of sameness and the need for individuality.

The Light Thieves by Helena Duggan (€6.99, Usborne)

A pacy and timely ecothriller, complete with a billionaire tech genius and two savvy siblings.

Loved it.

Frankie’s World by Aoife Dooley (€7.49, Scholastic)

Frankie struggles to fit in so much that she wonders if she is an alien. This is an incredible graphic book about living with autism.

The Shark and the Scar by Sarah Moore Fitzgerald (€7.35, Orion)

A very moving story about 13-year-old Jay who survives a shark attack and has to deal with family lies and secrets.

The Corny Scaredy-Cat Paranormal Investigation Squad by David Wandsworth (€7.99, Everything With Words)

This quirky, creepy tale of ghost hunters, set in Cornwall has a big heart. It’s also great fun.

Dogs of the Deadland by Anthony McGowan (€10.99, Rock the Boat)

A powerful and beautifully illustrated book about the bond between Natasha and her puppy Zoyu that she has to leave behind after the Chernobyl disaster.

Tales To Keep You Up At Night by Dan Poblocki (€7.58, Penguin)

These spine-chilling tales made my fingertips and toes tingle. Guaranteed to keep any kid reading under the covers.

Tyger by SF Said (€9.99, David Fickling Books)

The story of two children who befriend an otherworldly tiger in a future London dazzled me like the tiger in its pages. This book was nine years in the making and worth the wait.

The Chestnut Roaster by Eve McDonnell (€7.99, Everything With Words)

This is a mesmerising blend of history and fantasy set in Paris in 1888. It tells the story of 12-year-old Piaf who can remember everything since the day she was born. Ewa Beniak-Haremska’s stunning illustrations complete the magic.

While The Storm Rages by Phil Earle (€6.49, Andersen Press)

This is an exceptional story set in 1939. When Noah’s dad goes off to war, he makes a promise to keep mum and the family dog safe. You’ll fight back the tears with this one.

Looking for Emily by Fiona Longmuir (€5.59, Nosy Crow)

Lily moves to a seaside town and discovers a secret museum dedicated to a girl who went missing. Utterly charming.

The Vanishing of Aveline Jones by Phil Hickes (€6.50, Usborne)

I can’t get enough of Aveline Jones and her love of the supernatural. This book is the third in the series and the darkest. It scores high in the creepy scale.

The Balloon Thief, An Dara Rogha and The Book of Secrets

Books for a young audience

The Book of Secrets by Alex Dunne (€10.69, O’Brien Press)

A contemporary adventure involving fairies in an Irish town. Full of Irish lore and magic.

Cluasa Capaill ar an Rí by Bridget Bhreathnach, illustrated by Sona Shirley Macdonald (€13.95, Futa Fata)

This is an eloquent retelling of the king with the horse’s ears. Book-perfect.

Young adult

The Crossing by Manjeet Mann (€5.59, Penguin)

This novel in verse about two teenagers caught up in the refugee crisis swept me away.

The Eternal Return of Clara Hart by Louise Finch (€8.25, Little Island)

This gut-wrenching time loop adventure carries an important message to be yourself.

The Gifts That Bind Us by Caroline O’Donoghue (€6.49, Walker)

I love this sequel about Maeve and her coven. It includes a great cast of characters including several trans and non-binary characters. This Irish urban fantasy ticks all the boxes.

Win Lose Kill Die by Cynthia Murphy (€7.75, Scholastic)

This horror-thriller set in a fancy boarding school involves head girls dying. Suspenseful and unpredictable.

The Balloon Thief by Aneesa Marufu (€6.49, Chicken House)

Khadija escapes from an arranged marriage in a hot-air balloon with a poor glassmaker’s apprentice. Set in an imagined Islamic world, this is a thrilling fantasy.

The Ministry of Unladylike Activity by Robin Stevens (€6.80, Puffin)

A wonderful murder mystery set during World War Two in a country house. A real page-turner with lots of twists.

Big Bad Me by Aislinn O’Loughlin (€8.99, Little Island)

Eve Wilder has just found out she’s a werewolf. What can possibly go wrong? Read this fast-paced adventure with lots of monsters, laughs and witty dialogue to find out.

The Spectacular Library of Magical Things by Caroline Busher (€8.99, Poolbeg)

This YA fantasy set in the background of The Battle of Vinegar Hill 1798 is a story of friendship that straddles the real world and the fairy world.

An Dara Rogha by Celia de Fréine (€12.00, Cló Iar-Chonnacht)

In this pacy and compelling speculative novel Emma and Zara have to overcome the rigid rule of The Authorities to survive.