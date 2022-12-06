Winner of Zurich Portrait Prize revealed: Painting of fellow artist scoops top spot 

Dublin artist David Booth has been named the winner of the 2022 Zurich Portrait Prize for this portrait of fellow artist and friend, Salvatore of Lucan, who also won the prize in 2021.

'Salvatore' was revealed as the winning portrait at a ceremony in the National Gallery on Tuesday evening. As well as a prize of €15,000, the artist will receive a commission worth €5,000 to produce a new work for the National Portrait Collection.

Speaking on his winning portrait in oil on board, David Booth said: "I spotted Sal one morning while in the studio. He was suited in a brilliant red Adidas one-piece tracksuit, his hair jet-black, and his pointed features solemn and reflective.

“I sat Sal down and took his picture. The life of an artist is characterised by intense ambitions and doubts. With this portrait I wanted to convey this, and the way in which Sal is resting into contemplation."

Salvatore of Lucan was the winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize last year.

'Salvatore'

Among those shortlisted for the prestigious awards were Cork artists Rachel Ballagh, David Creedon and Marc O'Sullivan Vallig, and Róisín Ryan — who was shortlisted for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize for her self-portrait with markers titled ‘Me in the Stars.’

Based in Ballycotton, artist Rachel Ballagh received a place on the shortlist for a piece of monochrome photography titled 'Back Garden’ while photographer David Creedon, whose pictures frequently appear in the Irish Examiner, was shortlisted for a portrait of 17-year-old Rustam Saidaliev, who fled Ukraine in March.

David Creedon pictured with his photograph Rustam Saidaliev – Sanctuary in a New Land, which was shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize 2022. Picture: Abe Neihum

Marc O'Sullivan Vallig, who also writes for the Irish Examiner, was shortlisted for an oil canvas painting titled ‘Alex’.

Earlier in the day, the winners for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize 2022 were also announced with Pierre Gaultier Swords, age 5 and from Cavan, winning the youngest category with 'Self-Portrait of Pierre', a drawing in oil pastel and marker on paper.

'Self-Portrait of Pierre'

In the second age category it was Haochen Gao from Dublin (aged 11), who won with 'I Like Balls', a drawing in oil pastel on canvas while 'Day Out', by Viktoria Kroejeva (15) from Clare was the winner of the category for ages 12-15.

Finally, Ross McHale (17) from Kildare won the final category with his oil painting on canvas, 'A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man'. Each category winner is awarded a personalised box of art materials alongside a prize of €250.

Judges for the Zurich Portrait Prize were Diana Copperwhite, artist; Nick Miller, artist and winner of the inaugural Portrait Prize in 2014; and Anna O'Sullivan, Director and Chief Curator of the Butler Gallery, Kilkenny.

The Zurich Portrait Prize exhibition featuring the winning portrait alongside 25 other shortlisted works, is now open at the National Gallery of Ireland.