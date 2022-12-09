Film Review: The Silent Twins succeeds a little too well in recreating a self-contained world

★★★☆☆
Based on a true story,(16s) opens in 1960s Wales, with young June and Jennifer Gibbons refusing to speak or engage with the wider world. Moved to special education from the school where they are bullied, and despite the best efforts of the educational psychologist, Tim Thomas (Michael Smiley), June (Letitia Wright) and Jennifer (Tamara Lawrence) grow ever more insular, a symbiotic unit spending their lives in their bedroom writing exotic stories and communicating in their own distinct patois.