All Together Now: Co Waterford festival reveals headliners for  2023 event 

Iggy Pop among an impressive roster on their way to All Together Now as first 20 acts unveiled 
All Together Now in Co Waterford will include Iggy Pop, Sugababes and Billy Bragg.

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 11:05
Mike McGrath Bryan

With the onset of winter comes the first round of the summer festival announcements, and Waterford weekender All Together Now is out of the traps early with its first tranche of lineup confirmations for the Bank Holiday Weekend of August 4-6, 2023.

International names like Iggy Pop, Caribou and Billy Bragg sit alongside homegrown headliners like Lankum and Villagers.

 Sugababes will roll out the pop nostalgia factor, while the present day of dance music is firmly represented by UK duo Overmono.

All Together Now, 2023 lineup.

Elsewhere on the bill, Jessie Ware and Loyle Carner are among the high-profile international announcements, and acoustic ex-metallers The Scratch are confirmed to bring their raucous live show to Curraghmore Estate; while Corkman Eoin French reprises his Talos project in a live setting.

Contemporary composer Max Richter is set to perform with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra amid the festival's picturesque setting.

The festival returned from the Covid-19 crisis last year, selling out in advance with a bill that included Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Groove Armada.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2, at 9am via Ticketmaster.ie, with presales for festival members live on Thursday, December 1. A general Weekend Camping Ticket will cost €235 + booking fees. 

A rich tradition: UCC marks 100 years of Irish music at the college

