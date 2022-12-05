Sleeping Beauty, Cork Opera House, review: The great dame reigns supreme

RAUCOUS gags that come thick and fast, punchy musical numbers, lavish sets, an exuberant cast – Pantoland is back, full force, at the Cork Opera House, after a couple of Covid-disrupted years.

As if to celebrate the return to full-house following a 50% reduction in permitted audience numbers last year, this year’s panto roars out of the traps and careers through a dizzying series of set and costume changes, as a more 'woke' version of Sleeping Beauty plays out to a highly receptive audience.

As usual, the star of the show is...drum-roll please... the dame, Frank Mackey, whose whirlwind combo of energy and glitter teeters precariously between innocent Christmas cracker gags and naughtily adult innuendo.

Nanny Nellie played by Frank Mackey during Sleeping Beauty at Cork Opera House. Picture: David Creedon

With more sparkle than a disco ball, and madder outfits than Lady Gaga, Mackey plays the familiar Nanny Nellie who appears in one scene as a ballet dancer. It’s panto farce at its finest: a heavily-padded man in a tiny tutu, minus any balletic grace, shaking his Kardashian-shaped tush at every opportunity, with a slender, scantily dressed King (Michael Grennell) as dance partner.

Maleficent played by Shirley McCarthy in Sleeping Beauty at Cork Opera House. Picture: David Creedon

There are plenty high points in this production: terrific dance routines, solid musical choices for both kids and adults, (Lizzo, Harry Styles, Kate Bush, Michael Jackson); good audience interaction (helped by Chester the Jester aka Kevin Twomey); good topical gags and good performances from key characters such a nerdy Prince Sebastian (Eamonn Walsh) and a fearlessly independent Princess Aurora (Chloe Riordan), who, in a gender-reversal of the traditional Knight-in-Shining Armour role, rescues her stricken lover from the evil clutches of panto baddie, Maleficent (Shirley McCarthy).

No panto is complete without special effects and they are delivered by the coachload, with the highest quota of oohs and aahs in response to the flight of Maleficent through a star-studded night sky. Also worthy of mention are the Under the Sea scene, with some inspired costume design and the show’s nod to Netflix hit series Stranger Things, in a scene where Princess Aurora battles with mortal enemy Maleficent.

The audience’s enthusiastic response to the performance would suggest that all ages are delighted to once again embrace this annual theatrical extravaganza.

Details:

Two shows Tues-Sat, 2pm & 7pm; Sunday 1pm & 6pm.

Running time: About 2.5 hours, including 30 minute interval.

Tickets: €30, €35.50 & €37.50 | Family Pass €100 - €135 (+ booking fee for online or phone bookings). The run of Sleeping Beauty ends January 22, 2023.

https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/

