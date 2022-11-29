Happy Feet director George Miller gives Glengarriff panto a shout-out

Panto season is back in earnest after the Covid crisis and Glengarriff Theatre Group is getting ready for this weekend, when more than a thousand people will head to the Beara Peninsula village's Eccles Hotel to witness a cast of young and adult actors give life to the classic tale The Snow Queen.

GTG's Eoghan Quish says: "We're a theatre group for youth and adults as well. We put on productions for Christmas and Spring nearly every year — we couldn't the last few years because of Covid, but we put on a panto every Christmas, and this one is The Snow Queen — a local director who used to work in the UK, Maggie Frame, she's producing and directing.