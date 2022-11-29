Happy Feet director George Miller gives Glengarriff panto a shout-out

The mind behind the Mad Max and Babe film series, and classics like Lorenzo's Oil, has saluted the cast and crew of Glengarriff Theatre Group's production of The Snow Queen
Happy Feet director George Miller gives Glengarriff panto a shout-out

"Mad Max: The Road Warrior" director George Miller at a Q&A session following a screening of the movie during the SXSW Film Festival on Monday, March 16, 2015 in Austin, Texas.

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 12:33
Mike McGrath Bryan

Panto season is back in earnest after the Covid crisis and Glengarriff Theatre Group is getting ready for this weekend, when more than a thousand people will head to the Beara Peninsula village's Eccles Hotel to witness a cast of young and adult actors give life to the classic tale The Snow Queen.

GTG's Eoghan Quish says: "We're a theatre group for youth and adults as well. We put on productions for Christmas and Spring nearly every year — we couldn't the last few years because of Covid, but we put on a panto every Christmas, and this one is The Snow Queen — a local director who used to work in the UK, Maggie Frame, she's producing and directing. 

"There's 180 kids involved, and 60 volunteers, so we do four shows over a weekend, with the cast divided into two groups. We have a thousand tickets, and 95% are sold-out already."

It's a big undertaking, but Frame knew exactly who to call to give the cast and crew a bit of encouragement via a video shout-out — none other than Hollywood director George Miller, the mind behind an eclectic body of cinema work, from Happy Feet and the Babe flicks, to the Mad Max series and Lorenzo's Oil.

Miller says 'chookas' to all involved — and explains that that's the Australian way of wishing good luck in the theatre. 

"In terms of the hands-on stuff, the kids are really excited that it's happening again, excited and nervous, but they're looking forward to coming back now. It's really, really good, great for the kids, great for their confidence."

The Snow Queen, happening this weekend in Glengarriff
The Snow Queen, happening this weekend in Glengarriff

Read More

Theatres put on accessible and inclusive panto performances for Cork audiences

More in this section

National Television Awards 2020 - Press Room - London Mrs Brown’s Boys festive specials announced for Christmas and New Year
MC Bucky: Cork's young rapper loved his Late Late Toy Show experience MC Bucky: Cork's young rapper loved his Late Late Toy Show experience
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Singer/songwriter Irene Cara attend the 12th Annual Video Software Dealers Association (VSDA) Conventio Oscar winning Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63
chookasTheatrethe snow queenhappy feetbabelorenzo's oilmad maxPerson: maggie framePerson: eoghan quishPerson: George MillerOrganisation: glengarriff theatre groupOrganisation: Eccles Hotel
<p>Glen Hansard performing with The Frames at a previous visit to Live at The Marquee in Cork.  Picture: Donna McBride / News Digital </p>

The Frames announce summer gig for Cork 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s