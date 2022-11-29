The Frames announce summer gig for Cork 

One of Ireland’s best live bands have announced a gig at the Marquee in Cork. The Frames, fronted by Glen Hansard, will take to the stage at the Leeside tent on Saturday, June 9.

Since releasing their debut album in 1992, the Dublin band have released six studio albums, and gone through a number of lineup changes. Along the way, Hansard has also worked on a number of solo projects, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2007 for ‘Falling Slowly’, his collaboration with Marketa Irglova from the film Once.