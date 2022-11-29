The Frames announce summer gig for Cork 

Glen Hansard and co are the latest act confirmed for the Live at the Marquee series 
Glen Hansard performing with The Frames at a previous visit to Live at The Marquee in Cork.  Picture: Donna McBride / News Digital 

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 09:40
Des O’Driscoll

One of Ireland’s best live bands have announced a gig at the Marquee in Cork. The Frames, fronted by Glen Hansard, will take to the stage at the Leeside tent on Saturday, June 9.

Since releasing their debut album in 1992, the Dublin band have released six studio albums, and gone through a number of lineup changes. Along the way, Hansard has also worked on a number of solo projects, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2007 for ‘Falling Slowly’, his collaboration with Marketa Irglova from the film Once.

The Frames are the latest announcement for a series of gigs confirmed to take place at its traditional home for at least the 2023 concerts. Other acts through the summer include Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally in My Therapist Ghosted Me (May 27-28), UK rapper Aitch (June 7), and Christy Moore (June 17). 

Tickets for the Cork gig go on sale on Monday,  December 5, with prices yet to be confirmed.  As well as the Cork gig, The Frames will also play Botanic Gardens in Belfast on June 9. 

