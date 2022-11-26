Catherine Mahon-Buckley on CADA, Cork panto and bringing Cinderella back to the Everyman

Catherine Mahon-Buckley knows the one Christmas present she really, really wants. It’s the sound of a packed theatre with people laughing, cheering and shouting at the panto she’s directing.

Catherine, who runs the Cork Academy of Dramatic Arts (CADA), has been involved in the Everyman Theatre’s annual panto for 28 years. It’s all the fault of her husband, she says.

The theatre was experiencing some financial difficulties and it had been decided not to do a panto that year. But then Catherine’s husband Ted, an accomplished musician and a member of the Board of the Everyman, suggested that she take it on.

“And I remember saying to him, ‘with what?’” says Catherine. “I still get shivers up my spine when I think about it.”

At the time, the Cork woman says, she was afraid to buy a pair of tights because she was worried they wouldn’t be able to afford it. But undaunted by a challenge, she went ahead and staged the panto, even acting in it herself. Although they didn’t make a profit that year, Catherine had caught the bug.

“We took it on the following year and slowly but surely it grew, it grew, it grew.”

Today she’s staging the same story, Cinderella, as she did 28 years ago, but in all her time at the helm, she’s proud never to have used the same script twice.

Her first audience wouldn’t recognise Catherine’s latest version of Cinders. She’s no demure, down-trodden maid but is quite the entrepreneur.

She still has to put up with two teenage stepsisters with attitude, Kim and Kourtney, however, and a step mother who quite likes the idea of keeping the music-loving prince all to herself.

The inspiration for the latest incarnation of Cinderella’s step mother came from Mommie Dearest, the memoir written by Christina Crawford, the adopted daughter of actress Joan Crawford, in which she alleges that her mother adopted children as a publicity stunt to sustain her career.

Even more shocking, there’s no guarantees Cinderella and her prince will waltz off into the sunset. Although rehearsals have begun, Catherine hasn’t decided whether Cinderella and the music-loving prince will get married or go for coffee. These aren’t the only differences her original audience might notice. When she started doing panto, the characters would mix with the audience.

“No way would you do that now. Children think that the characters are real. I remember the Ugly Sister played by Jim Mulcahy, was running through and a little fellah put out his leg and tripped him and said – it got picked up on the mic – ‘serves you right, you bitch’.”

The concentration levels of the audience have changed as well.

“We live in a much quicker world now and the children love that, they love the excitement, the fast pace and the modern songs.”

But she points out that nothing has really changed about the genre. People like tradition, so the stories stay consistent, even if there are concessions to contemporary life – for both children and accompanying parents. And it will always be family friendly, with a healthy dose of toilet humour added in for good measure.

Audience participation is the magic ingredient that makes the panto so special, says Catherine.

“In our last Cinderella, the dame came into a room where the uglies had totally messed up and asked the audience, ‘my goodness who created all that mess?’ A little voice in the audience told him what happened and what the Uglies were planning to do.

“When Cinderella came in, she says, ‘what is happening here,’ and the dame instantly said, ‘ask that child,’ and the theatre erupted. In the end, we got the little one to stand up and take a bow.”

It takes a special person to be involved in a panto, Catherine says. They need to be able to sing, dance and act as well as integrate with an unknown audience. “You don’t know what they’re going to come up with and you need to be able to turn it around and bring the audience with you.”

Catherine’s parents were involved in the arts, and she set up CADA in their front room with just three children. Now it is based in Pine St and has over 500 pupils, many of whom are involved in the panto, although not as many as would have been there pre-Covid.

It was very difficult to tell her usual troupe of actors when it was decided that there wouldn’t be a show in 2020. “We were the very first panto to say that there wouldn’t be one and I felt grief, in mourning. I was very conscious we were going to have to tell people. Panto is a great workplace to be in because you’re talking about 12 to 14 weeks of work for an actor, that’s a quarter of year of their work.”

Although she was thrilled to be back on stage last year with a production of Aladdin, it was still difficult. Cast members had to test every day, capacity and opening hours of the theatre were reduced and Catherine was on tenterhooks waiting for the stage manager to contact her at 8.30am every morning with a thumbs up that everybody was clear.

The cast and crew were amazing, says Catherine, who admits that she’s nervous ahead of this year’s opening. “Covid hasn’t gone away. During the week, I had to send out guidelines. Not as strict as last year, but still guidelines. We’ll have sanitisers in the rehearsal space, people will sign in and we have an isolation room.”

However, Catherine remains undaunted. “The show will go on, it will be magical, it will be spiritual, it will be inclusive and everybody needs to laugh today.”

Cinderella, Everyman Theatre, Cork; December 3 to January 15; tickets available here.