Five Things for the Week Ahead: The Opera House Panto is back; HamsandwicH at Cyprus Avenue

Elsewhere: Louis Theroux meets Rita Ora; the Zurich Portrait Prize; new old songs from Dublin's Extravision
Chloe Riordain (Princess Aurora), Michael Grennell (King Cedric), Eamonn Walsh (Prince Sebastian), & Frank Mackey (Nanny Nellie), pictured at the launch of Sleeping Beauty, this year's panto at Cork Opera House.

Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |exhibitions|

Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize

ongoing; National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin

From hundreds of entries, the shortlists of this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize go on display in the Portrait Gallery. Twenty-six artists, working across a variety of media, have made it through to the final stage of the Zurich Portrait Prize, while 20 young artists aged between four and eighteen years old have been shortlisted for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize.

  • More information available here.

Four Cork artists shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize

2 |television|

Louis Theroux Interviews Rita Ora

Tuesday November 29, 9.30pm; BBC2

Inscrutable features reporter meets pop star Rita Ora at her dad’s pub in West London, where they sit down for a revealing conversation that takes in her rise to stardom, and her family’s arrival in the UK after fleeing Kosovo in 1990.

3 |live music|

HamsandwicH

Thursday December 1, 7pm; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Dublin pop-rockers get back on the road to showcase chart-topping album Magnify, including a Leeside stop upstairs on Caroline Street.

  • More information and tickets here.

4 |panto|

Sleeping Beauty

Thursday December 1 - Sunday January 22; Cork Opera House

Nanny Nellie's back at the Opera House... oh, yes, she is! And she's leading a Cork cast through a fairytale classic - including special relaxed performances for those with sensory and neurological differences.

  • More information and tickets here... oh, yes, there is!

Theatres put on accessible and inclusive panto performances for Cork audiences

5 |new music|

Extravision - Land of a Thousand Unwelcome Advances

Friday December 2; Bandcamp and streaming services

Dublin post-punks collect songs released on various compilations over the past few years into a single EP - recorded prior to the lockdown in the same session by Gilla Band's Daniel Fox.

  • Listen to 'Our City' and pre-order the EP on Bandcamp here.

Album reviews: Cork band Pretty Happy; Norwegian duo Röyksopp 

