Album reviews: Cork band Pretty Happy; Norwegian duo Röyksopp 

Cork punk has long steered a richly idiosyncratic course and that tradition is kept alive by Pretty Happy on their new EP. Chugging guitars evoke the heyday of 1990s Riot Grrl on opener Boots (a track also indebted to their touring mate Kim Gordon and her band Sonic Youth).

There’s a hint of Pixies meanwhile on the driving bass that fuels Peanut Paulie, which segues into a molten riff and chanting vocals that connect with the irreverent spirit of Sultans of Ping FC.

Echo Boy concludes with the ominous slow build of Conn Boxing. It’s dark and dystopian – a memorable sign-off from a project that confirms that Pretty Happy have lots of reasons to keep smiling.

Röyksopp

Profound Mysteries III

★★★★☆

Röyksopp have taken a novel stance to putting out music in 2022. As the title indicates, Profound Mysteries III is the third in a trilogy of ambient records that the Norwegian duo have released across the year. It’s a maximalist approach that reaps atmospheric rewards across a collection that brims with ethereal moments but is also paired with busy beats that will appeal to fans of their chart-topping 2001 debut, Melody AM.

It opens with the lilting folktronica of So Ambiguous, space-age grooves orbiting soaring synths. The Jean-Michel Jarre-isms subsequently give way to the cold funk of Me&Youphoria, which lands with an icy new-age chill and vocals by “dark wave” singer Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs.

Across their career, Röyksopp have made a virtue of blending the old and the new. They do so again on Profound Mysteries III. And so, while delivering a pristine dose of playlist techno on Speedking, they conjure the spirits of trip-hop when collaborating with Alison Goldfrapp on The Night. As the closing chapter in a brave experiment, it takes its bows in style.