It's a Pong way to Tipperary: How Atari came to rural Ireland in the 1970s 

Ireland’s first taste of American hippie capitalism? Perhaps it was in 1978 when video games company Atari came to Tipperary Town.

One of a wave of US companies lured across the Atlantic by IDA incentives and Ireland’s membership of the European Economic Community, Atari - which celebrates 50 years in existence this month – brought welcome employment, and helped a small rural town plug into the electronics industry that was beginning to emerge from California.

A couple of years later, workers at Apple’s plant in Cork would be impressed with the new corporate culture being imported (“You can even call the managers by their first names!”), and in Tipperary, the new recruits also got along just fine with the Americans.

Among them was Clare man and UCC commerce graduate Kevin Hayes, who joined Atari Ireland soon after its founding in 1978. He became the Irish branch’s managing director and oversaw the growth of the company from its factory in Tipperary Town, where the European versions of arcade hits like Centipede and Missile Command were assembled and shipped. Nearby Ardfinnan had a plant to manufacture cabinets, and Co Limerick hosted a related console factory for a short period in the 1980s.

Atari advert in the Examiner in 1982.

Hayes recalls that the US executives found themselves easily adjusting to the pace of Irish life, despite the weather.

“There was a strange symbiosis, I think; the California guys were relatively laid back,” says Hayes. “You've got to understand, Atari was sort of the beginning of what venture capitalist Roger McNamee called 'hippie capitalism' in Silicon Valley.

“They liked coming to Ireland; they were mostly young guys at the start, and the idea of an Irish trip was as exotic to them as a California trip was for me. I think there was a natural fit. And it's hard to explain why, but they were comfortable with Tipp, and we got on pretty well with them.”

Cabinets for Atari's arcade games being assembled in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary. Picture courtesy of Ardfinnan History Facebook page

In ways, it’s strange to hear about videogaming still being referred to as a ‘new’ medium in 2022, knowing that many of its pioneers have reached or surpassed their golden jubilees in the business they helped mould.

While video games have been somewhat monopolised by Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, Atari was among the first to get to the games gold-rush, bringing the developing technology in coin-operated machines to college bars and later purpose-built video arcades.

The iconic Pong game was released in 1972, and after Atari’s 1976 sale to Warner Communications, its generation-defining Atari 2600 home console was released in Ireland in 1978 under its initial Atari VCS moniker.

“It wasn't strictly 'their' game - court cases aside with Magnavox - but when people think Atari, they think Pong”, says Belfast Atari fan and collector Richard Troupe.

“They think of the arcade legacy, the primal mechanics of gaming, how it evolved them by instilling a desire to compete, in an electronic medium. Sitting down, playing together, in front of the television... it made TV not a passive consumer thing, but rather this active engagement.

“That was the imprint that Atari gave to the industry, making people aware that this was a new medium that you could create for, influencing programmers and electrical engineers to create - people like Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who went on to co-found Apple.”

The late 1970s are widely regarded as a golden age for videogames, as many of Atari’s formative releases stormed the arcades, set trends among dedicated fans, and informed a growing market for its home consoles, later expanding to the ill-fated 5200 and 7800 machines, as well as licenced computer versions - at one point, Atari alone accounted for one-third of the Warner conglomerate’s revenue.

Kevin Hayes, the Clare native who became MD of Atari Ireland.

But while competitors lagged behind Atari’s market prowess in the first part of the 1980s, the company found itself in the fallout of a gaming recession in the US - the Atari bubble firmly bursting due to overexposure and unregulated software releases in its domestic market, with knock-on effects for the company worldwide.

“There was great excitement about it, and people made a lot of money for a few years, but the European business went south quicker than the American business did," says Hayes. "The real boom period for us in Tipperary was roughly from 1980 to 1982, maybe early '83.

“The [Warner] guys in my opinion mismanaged the whole thing. They never understood the games business, they rode it while it was big, and when it got slightly iffy, they panicked, and that allowed Nintendo and all the rest to come in.”

The Tipperary factory went through various changes and ownership models in subsequent decades, eventually closing in 1998.

Meanwhile, although Nintendo seized the opportunity to power ahead and revive the US games market with the star power of moustachioed plumber Mario and his friends, while Sega set about creating an edgy alternative with its machines and franchises, iterations of Atari as it existed after splits and mergers couldn’t overcome its loss of prominence into the 1990s.

Though beloved by cult audiences, its final console machines, the home-based Jaguar and portable Lynx, couldn’t keep up with the marketing mix and sheer quality of software being pumped out by its former competitors, and in 1996, the company exited the console market.

The name, however, continues on, as a badge for a modern company created by a succession of acquisitions, mergers and bankruptcies in the late 1990s and early ‘00s, struggling to find a place in the current videogaming scene as a third-party production house for the big machines of the day.

A recent resurgence at the hands of a new CEO and the release of the Atari 50 collection, however, serve both as potent reminders of the potency of Atari when it was in full flight, and how quickly the industry can change.

“The ripples started out small, but they've carried on, and permeated all aspects of gaming,” says Troupe, “kids who never grew up with Atari, can see the logo and they know what it is.

"It leaves behind a pioneering spirit, daring to do something different and push beyond the bounds of what people think is technically possible. Even with the 2600 console’s limitations, people really harnessed it to do things that they didn't think they could do.

“Wanting to try something different, and explore new avenues and a new medium for entertainment, and art - that's Atari's legacy."

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is out now for Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 4 and 5, and Microsoft XBox, featuring over 100 classic games and other historic content.

Home versions of arcade classics like Ms. Pac-Man and Space Invaders helped carry Atari to commercial success.

FIVE ESSENTIAL ATARI GAMES

Pong (1972): Not the very first videogame, or even the first home-bound gaming device, but the crucible of the medium for millions. A brutally simple game of table tennis fought out with onscreen “rackets” rendered in single lines, that became a smash-hit on release, spawning endless clones and cementing the concept of home videogames.

Breakout (1976): A twist on the Pong formula that saw players turn their bat and ball on walls of bricks for a slice of satisfying, ricocheting action that helped plot the way forward for videogame physics. A hit in the arcades, and later ported to a number of Atari’s home consoles, most notably its 2600.

Missile Command (1980): What would videogames of the 1980s be without a dose of Cold War paranoia? The arcade original saw players intercept ballistic missiles by responding in kind, controlling the action with a silky-smooth trackball, while home players had to make do with their joysticks and other controllers.

Centipede (1981): An archetypal arcade shooter whose bright colours and seemingly innocuous premise - shoot up the centipede that’s thundering around the screen before it gets you - belies a serious test of your trigger finger.

Tempest 2000 (1994): That rarest of creatures - a classic game from the very end of Atari’s prominence in the world of games, originally released on its swansong Jaguar home console. An update on Welsh gaming eccentric Jeff Minter’s cult-classic tunnel shooter, that sticks with the vector graphics and ups the psychedelia factor.