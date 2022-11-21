Irish star of Roald Dahl film in Cork for screening of Matilda: The Musical

The  film adaptation of the much-loved tale was among the highlights of the final day of the Cork International Film Festival
Alisha Weir, the star who plays Matilda, with her parents Jenny and Mark at the Irish premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical at Cork International Film Festival in the Everyman Theatre, Cork. Pictures: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 14:10
Des O’Driscoll

Cork International Film Festival came to a conclusion on Sunday after 11 days of features, documentaries, shorts and industry events. Among the highlights of the final day was a screening of Matilda the Musical, a Roald Dahl adaptation starring emerging young Dublin star Alisha Weir.

The 13-year-old was at the Everyman in Cork for the screening, accompanied by her parents, Jenny and Mark. Matilda goes on to open in other cinemas on Friday, November 25, and Alisha is being tipped as having a bright future in the film industry.

She has already gone on to her next project, and was in the UK recently working on a comedy film Wicked Little Letters, alongside the likes of Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

Aisling and Seoda Campbell at the screening of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical at Cork International Film Festival in the Everyman Theatre.

Ruth, Beth and Lily Cooney at Matilda the Musical at Cork International Film Festival.

Shane and Ellie Horgan at the Everyman for the screening.

Georgia Singleton and Julie Galvin at Matilda the Musical.

Muireann Higgins and Erin Ryan at Matilda the Musical' at Cork International Film Festival in the Everyman Theatre, Cork.

Oscar and Elliot Cullen at the  Everyman Theatre, Cork.

