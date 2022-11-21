Irish star of Roald Dahl film in Cork for screening of Matilda: The Musical

Cork International Film Festival came to a conclusion on Sunday after 11 days of features, documentaries, shorts and industry events. Among the highlights of the final day was a screening of Matilda the Musical, a Roald Dahl adaptation starring emerging young Dublin star Alisha Weir.

The 13-year-old was at the Everyman in Cork for the screening, accompanied by her parents, Jenny and Mark. Matilda goes on to open in other cinemas on Friday, November 25, and Alisha is being tipped as having a bright future in the film industry.