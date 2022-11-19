Beauty and the Beast cast look forward to Christmas in Dublin as show makes its way to Ireland

There’s a tale as old as time coming to Ireland this Christmas, and it is eerily timed given the death last month of stage and screen legend Angela Lansbury. Beauty and the Beast has its Irish premiere at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin this month and its leads say it is poignant to hear the voice of the late star, who voiced Mrs Potts in the Disney movie, narrating their show. One of east Cork’s best known residents, Lansbury passed away while the touring production was stationed in Bristol, where we caught up with the stars of the show ahead of their move across the Irish Sea.

Sam Bailey, who won the X-Factor in 2013, is stepping into the role of the maternal teapot for the musical’s UK and Ireland tour and she says it was difficult to perform so soon after learning of Lansbury’s death during one of the show’s intervals.

“We heard her voice at the beginning of the show and we found out in the interval that she passed away. It was it was tough, it really was.” Sam says they dedicated their two shows the following day to Lansbury and adds: “She’s an absolute legend and to fill those shoes is quite an achievement in itself. I just hope she’s watching and we’re doing her proud.”

The cast of Beauty and the Beast

The voice of Lansbury is a special part of the show, one Sam says they feel “lucky” to have, and Shaq Taylor, who plays The Beast, says it has been made even more meaningful. “If it wasn’t special before that, as Sam said the voice of the beginning is her voice, and that’s definitely more sentimental and powerful now,” he says.

Shaq adds the show’s narration is now “really nostalgic” for the cast, crew and audience. “She was always the mother figure in the film, she’s always had that kind of place in everyone’s life.” He says they paid tribute to the late star through speeches and dedicated shows, not out of an obligation but because it felt right to acknowledge her death. “She was such a big influence on the show, in its original form. It was only right to do that.”

Shaq Taylor as Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast Picture: Johan Persson ©Disney

The soft-spoken Shaq transforms into an astounding presence on stage and his Beast is a terrifying creature who mellows and becomes lovable before the audience’s eyes. And it has clearly impressed those who have seen it so far.

Shaq says audiences have been “very welcoming” as the tour moves from city to city. “They seem to be enjoying it so far.” While his hometown of London was an obvious tour highlight, Shaq says Manchester was one of his favourite spots so far, due in part to audiences connecting with the cast at the stage door.

“It really resonated with me, Manchester, and audiences were lovely. Everyone was very keen to see you at the stage door after every show at every venue, but Manchester especially. Everyone really wanted to thank us for the show.”

Sam, however, confides that most of the mums waiting to meet them at the stage door after each show were actually there to swoon over her handsome co-star. “Everyone’s all over him when he comes out,” she adds.

For his part, Shaq is proud to take on such an iconic role and says he is glad he can represent people of colour on stage.

“It was very daunting at the beginning, especially, but once I got into it a bit more I found it very important to tell this message, especially being a black man from South London. I find it very important to almost ‘step up’ into iconic roles such as this, a Disney prince, to be an inspiration to a younger generation.”

It is important for the audience to feel represented on such a platform, Shaq says, and he describes his experience of performing on London’s West End as The Beast as a very special moment in his career.

“I feel like theatre and art are not just for one specific demographic but for all ages and colours and races - all different sorts of people. To be a part of something like that is very special.”

Nigel Richards as Cogsworth, Sam Bailey as Mrs Potts and Alyn Hawke as Lumiere

Shaq honed his skills on the West End before taking on this latest role and what he describes as his “first job out of college” makes for an impressive start to his CV. “Les Mis was my first job out of college. I was very, very, very lucky to be able to do that. I was in the ensemble, and I covered Javert, which again, was a very, very lucky thing for me to do. I feel like that set me up for the next things that I was going to do. It was a very intense year. Learning that craft of doing a show eight times a week: physically, mentally, your voice, everything’s just tested. It really was kind of like a finishing school after actual school.”

Shaq says life on tour is “very different” to being on the West End.

“I was in my hometown in London for a whole year, I love being in London, it has a good place in my heart. But it’s very different on tour. Being on tour is full of phone calls and FaceTimes to friends and loved ones.

“But I love going into different cities and meeting new people and experiencing different cultures that I may not have been encountering before. And there’s something, for me, about living in different places that brings a new energy to me, especially when I’m doing my work. It’s really refreshing to end in one city and then go to another one, it brings a new life to my work.”

Tom Senior as Gaston and Courtney Stapleton as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast Picture: Johan Persson ©Disney

The Beauty and the Beast tour’s leg in Dublin during the festive season is one Shaq is looking forward to. He’s excited to see what the country has to offer as it will be his first time in the capital city. “I have to get some recommendations,” he says. “I’ve never been to Dublin so I’m very, very excited. Bringing the show there will be very special.”

Another special moment for the cast and crew will be Christmas in Ireland. “I know some people are flying back home but for some people it’s not worth it. So we’re going to stay and do Christmas in Dublin, so that will be new and exciting,” Shaq says.

A former prison officer, Sam says she could never imagine the turnabout her life would take in the past decade. “From prison officer to teapot, it’s been a whirlwind over the last few years,” she quips. Sam is excited to return to Dublin, having performed there during a tour of the musical Chicago in 2016. She has fond memories of the city, but she excitedly recalls the spacious dressing rooms on offer at the Bord Gáis too.

Beauty and the Beast - Be Our Guest

When Shaq reveals the woman behind the maternal teapot makes a mean cup of tea backstage (“She’s like [a mum] offstage as well,” he notes), talk quickly turns to one of Ireland’s oldest rivalries: Barry’s or Lyons?

For her part, Sam swears by Typhoo teabags, but confides her nana’s secret for the perfect brew is using two teabags per cup (“it changed my world”). She promises to put Barry’s and Lyons teabags to the test during her time in Dublin. “I’m going to be a tea connoisseur when I come to Ireland.”

Beauty and the Beast’s tour comes to an end with their Irish dates and it will be an emotional moment for the cast.

“That last week is going to be a whirlwind of emotions. It’s going to be a great week, but I’ll have been in the show 18 months. It’s the longest contract I’ve ever done. It’s been hard, I’ve been away from my kids. It’s been an absolute whirlwind but my goodness, we’re going to party in Dublin. It’s going to be great.”

Beauty and the Beast runs until January 8, 2023, at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie