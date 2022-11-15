Highlights coming up at Cork International Film Festival: Tuesday - Thursday

TUESDAY

Wadjda

2pm, Triskel Christchurch

Bright and a little bit stubborn, Wadjda is a 10-year-old girl living with her mother in Riyadh. She desperately wants to get a bike so that she can cycle with her best friend Abdullah - but she is a girl, and girls can't ride bikes in Saudi Arabia. Will she manage to get the funds and support she needs to follow her dream?

Marianne Keating - Sirius

5pm, Sirius Arts Centre, Cobh

Three films by Irish artist Marianne Keating. Two of them - Meet Fire with Fire and A Beautiful Dream - explore the Irish War of Independence through archival footage. The third film, Landlessness (2017–’22), focuses on the migration of Irish indentured labourers to Jamaica (then a British colony) between 1835 and 1842.

Irish Shorts 1: In Competition

5.15pm, Gate Cinema

Irish and world premieres, featuring portrayals of complicated family dynamics, the mystical, and the cosmic - five short films as part of the festival's ongoing competition in the short-film medium.

Come Back Anytime

6pm, Gate Cinema

For over 40 years, ramen master Masamoto Ueda and his wife Kazuko have been serving legendary ramen in their tiny Tokyo ramen shop - a documentary about creating community and real connection through food, screened in association with the Japanese Film Festival. After-screening dinner at L'Atitude 51, overseen by chef Takashi Miyazaki, is sold out.

Alcarrás

8pm, Gate Cinema

The first Catalan-language film to win the Golden Bear at Berlin, this drama is centred around a tight-knit family of peach-pickers.

WEDNESDAY

Screen Ireland: Actor as Creator (In Competition)

3pm, Gate Cinema

Acting talent gets behind the camera in a special showcase of emerging directorial talent, including tales of grief, coping mechanisms, and the realities of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Irish Shorts 2: In Competition

5.30pm, Gate Cinema

Irish and world premieres, featuring the mysterious, the poetic, and the intuitive - including shorts eligible for Best Short Film and Cork Shorts contention.

Love Around The World

6pm, Gate Cinema

Co-directors and married couple Andela and Davor Rostuhar travelled around the world to learn about the various ways that people meet and to explore their rituals and traditions.

Piaffe

7.30pm, Gate Cinema

Shy introvert Eva takes over her sister Zara’s job after she is hospitalised. Zara had been working as a foley artist to create the sounds for a commercial featuring a horse - as the struggling Eva immerses herself into the role, she discovers that a horse’s tail has begun growing from the base of her spine.

Ballywalter

8pm, Gate Cinema

A bittersweet comedy drama about an unlikely friendship and the power of humour in difficult times, featuring strong central performances from Seána Kerslake and Patrick Kielty.

THURSDAY

aemi Experimental Shorts 1: Súitú

6pm, Gate Cinema

A spotlight on moving-image works by Irish and international artists, tied together by the ebbing and flowing of Ireland's tides.

War of the Buttons

7pm, Triskel Christchurch

A timeless, West Cork-filmed tale of two rival gangs of kids that warmly captures the treasures and trials of childhood. Connected only by a single, narrow bridge, the gangs from fictional towns Ballydowse and Carrickdowse, have been locked in an endless war of one-upmanship, with the victors of each battle cutting off the buttons from their enemies' clothes as trophies.

Fashion Reimagined

7.30pm, Gate Cinema

Follow fashion designer Amy Powney on her journey from outsider to industry leader as she sets out to create a transparent, ethical and sustainable collection, from the field to the finished garment.

Pamfir

8pm, Gate Cinema

Pamfir's happiness at being reunited with his family after a long absence is soon diminished when his son accidentally sets fire to the local church prayer house, and to make matters right, Pamfir must revisit a past he had hoped was behind him for good.