The Lavit Gallery: Still at the heart of Cork's art world  

The Lavit Gallery is the great survivor of art galleries in Cork city. Established in 1963 as a not-for-profit and a charity, it adopted an artists’ membership system that has helped it see off every recession of the past sixty-odd years. The gallery originally occupied a premises on Lavitt’s Quay before moving to Father Matthew St and then on to its present location on Wandesford Quay. The setting could hardly be more appropriate; the same complex also houses Backwater Artists and Cork Printmakers.

Brian MacDomhnaill was appointed director of the Lavit Gallery in June, succeeding Aoife O’Connell. MacDomhnaill originally trained as an architect, before swerving into artmaking and administration. Most recently, he worked at the Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh, and before that at Backwater, where his duties included programming the exhibitions at Gallery 12.

His appointment to the Lavit has brought fresh challenges and opportunities. “It’s a new role with a lot of agency, and it has given me the chance to lead,” he says. “To date, it’s been administration heavy, but the Lavit’s board were also looking for someone to take the gallery into its next era. I could see the potential for it to diversify and grow.”

Traditionally, the Lavit has depended on commissions from sales as well as its membership model to survive. “But the market for sales can be quite nerve-wracking. I want the Lavit to survive for another 60 years as a dedicated space to buy and sell art, but I also see potential in getting further supports through philanthropy, funding and venue hire. We’ve tried a few events already, and we’d like to have them regularly.”

The market for art in Cork is notoriously modest; over the past thirty years, commercial galleries such as the Fenton and Vangard have come and gone. “Both had a particularly stable appealing to a particular market,” says MacDomhnaill. “But the Lavit has a broader sweep; we can still sell the smaller items when we can’t sell the larger pieces.

The Lavit Gallery in Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

“At the moment, half the plan is to get more people in the door. Younger people consume images more rapidly, the thing of looking at something every day in their home can be an alien concept. But hopefully, if they come in, the penny will drop that buying art is something worth pursuing.” MacDomhnaill is committed to the Lavit’s policy of hosting a summer and winter’s show of its members’ work, as well as its collaboration with the Crawford College of Art and Design on two annual shows; a Student of the Year exhibition every autumn and a graduate exhibition later in the year.

“Every second year, we also accommodate a show by Backwater Artists or Cork Printmakers,” he says. “Usually, we’re left with four other slots for exhibitions, each of three and a half weeks duration. But I am looking at combining two of those for an ambitious funded project every year. One exhibition we hope to do next year might be more of a museum-style exhibition, for instance. I can’t say much more about it at the moment, other than that its theme would tie in with our 60th anniversary celebrations.”

MacDomhnaill hopes to celebrate the Lavit’s 60th anniversary in other ways as well. “We’ve been tackling the archives. There’s tons of stuff; old programmes and correspondence, and photographs of artists in front of their work. We’d like to display at least some of it at our summer and winter exhibitions.”

The Lavit is currently showing Bridget Flannery’s first exhibition of paintings in Cork in twenty years. In the future, MacDomhnaill hopes the Lavit will host more small group exhibitions, with three or four running concurrently.

“At the moment, we have a mix of crafts and more affordable items for sale in the vaults, but we’re looking at moving those to where the stockroom is at the back of the gallery. That would free up the vaults, so we show one or two saleable artists in there when there’s a less commercial project in the main space, and vice versa.

“I’m always open to proposals. If artists send me what they have, I’ll at least put them on file, and see how suitable they might be for a group show or a solo show or whatever. So many artists still adhere to the traditional model of making work to exhibit and sell. A space like the Lavit is crucial for that model to survive.”