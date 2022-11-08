Tributes paid on death of Brian O'Doherty, 'one of Ireland's most influential artists'

The death has been announced of renowned Irish artist Brian O’Doherty, the Roscommon-born figure who worked under the name of Patrick Ireland for many years. He was 94.

Based for many years in the United States, home of his wife, art historian Barbara Novak, O’Doherty’s recent trips to Ireland had included a visit to Cobh in 2018 as a sprightly 89-year-old to view the restoration of his murals at the Sirius Arts Centre.

Brian O'Doherty, then aged 89, at the opening of One Here Now project at Sirius in Cobh. Picture Clare Keogh

On that occasion, he recalled had boarding a liner for New York from the Co Cork town in 1956. He also described how the Ogham letters that feature in the abstract murals were inspired by learning the medieval Irish alphabet in primary school.

The Cobh gallery was among those paying tribute to O’Doherty following the announcement of his death on Tuesday afternoon. “We are saddened by the news of the death of Brian O’Doherty, one of Ireland's most influential artists. We are honoured to have collaborated with him on the production of his outstanding mural One Here Now - the Ogham Cycle.”

Born in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, in 1928, O’Doherty qualified as a medical doctor at UCD, but after moving to Boston, his interest in art led to him presenting a TV show from the Museum of Fine Arts.

In 1972, O’Doherty changed his name to Patrick Ireland to protest the killing of civilians by the British Army on Bloody Sunday. Thereafter, he signed all his artworks with the pseudonym, and was still doing so when he was invited to participate in a residency at the Sirius Arts Centre in 1995.

This would involve him and his wife staying at the basement apartment in Sirius while he created a series of wall paintings at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.

In 2008, in recognition of the peace process in the North, O'Doherty staged a ceremonial burial of his Patrick Ireland alter-ego at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin.

Fiona Kearney, director of the Glucksman Museum in Cork, also paid tribute to the late artist: “Brian O’Doherty was an irrepressible provocateur in art and life and a joy to work with.”