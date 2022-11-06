Munster in 30 Artworks, No 25:  Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty in Killarney, by Alan Ryan Hall

Alan Ryan Hall’s statue of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty in Killarney cuts an intriguing figure; the late cleric is depicted in mid-stride, with his cap in one hand and a Bible in the other. O’Flaherty was a senior official at the Vatican who, during the German occupation of Italy in World War II, helped saved thousands of lives by arranging hiding places for Allied servicemen and Jews fleeing the Nazis.

“This is how he was remembered by many of those who approached him for help,” says Jerry O’Grady, the former CEO of Killarney Tourism and Commerce, who was instrumental in having the statue commissioned. “They’d arrive in Rome, disguised as farmers or whatever, and go to a particular arch by the Vatican gates where Fr Hugh would be waiting between noon and 3pm. Once they’d identified themselves, there’d be no chat or anything. He'd just say ‘follow me’ and stride off across St Peter’s Square to his residence, which, ironically, was in the German College.”

O’Flaherty was born in Kiskeam, Co Cork in 1898, but grew up on the golf course in Killarney, where his father worked as a steward. His was a relatively late vocation; he was aged 20 when he enrolled at Mungret, a Jesuit college in Co Limerick, whereas most of the other students enrolled in their mid-teens. He was sent to Rome to complete his studies in 1922, and made such an impression he was kept on to work as a Vatican diplomat, serving in Egypt, Haiti, Santo Domingo and Czechoslovakia. In 1934, he was appointed a papal chamberlain, which required him to live at the Vatican.

Lt Gen John CH Lee presents the US Medal of Freedom to Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty in Rome in 1946.

In the early years of World War II, when Mussolini held power in Italy, O’Flaherty toured prisoner of war camps throughout the country, helping get information to the families of soldiers reporting as missing in action through his contacts in Radio Vatican. When Mussolini was dismissed as prime minister in 1943, these prisoners were released, but many were recaptured by the Nazis.

O’Flaherty became a point of contact for wanted servicemen, as well as for Jews on the run. He developed a network of supporters, who helped him find hiding places for those sought by the Nazis. Some were concealed in church properties, others in private homes. He is believed to have helped save as many as 6,500 from execution.

“My father knew Fr Hugh,” says O’Grady. “He would have been a familiar figure around Killarney when he returned from Rome, but none of us really knew anything of what he’d achieved. Certainly, we never learned anything about him as schoolchildren.”

# This was partly because O’Flaherty’s actions were viewed in some quarters as being in breach of Ireland’s neutrality during World War II. “There were two Irish ministers, or ambassadors, to Italy in those days,” says O’Grady. “Dr TJ Kiernan was ambassador to the Vatican. He would have been very sympathetic to the work Fr Hugh was doing, and while he couldn’t be seen to be helping himself, his wife, the ballad singer Delia Murphy, and daughter worked tirelessly to assist him.

“The Irish ambassador to Italy was Michael MacWhite. He took a different view, believing that Fr Hugh was misbehaving. When he heard the Italian secret police were looking for Fr Hugh, he sent a message back to Dublin saying: ‘It would not surprise me if he found himself in a concentration camp one of these days.’”

Gregory Peck as Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty in a scene from The Scarlet and The Black.

O’Flaherty’s ability to outsmart the secret police and the Nazis earned him the nickname, the Vatican Pimpernel. To a certain extent, he was protected by his status in the church; the Vatican, under Pope Pius XII, has a mixed history in its dealings with the Nazis, but officially maintained its neutrality during the German occupation of Italy. “But at one point, the head of the Gestapo in Rome, Herbert Kappler, had a white line painted at the entrance to St Peter’s Square and let it be known that if Fr Hugh were ever to cross it, he would be done for.”

When the war ended, O’Flaherty went on to campaign for Italian and German prisoners-of-war to be treated humanely. “He would have been criticised for this at the time, but his motto always was: ‘God has no country.’”

When Kappler was jailed, O’Flaherty was the only one who ever visited him in prison. He returned regularly, and so impressed the former Nazi officer that he converted to Catholicism.

O’Flaherty was the subject of several books, including The Rome Escape Line by Lt Col Sam Derry, one of the servicemen the monsignor helped avoid capture, and who went on to assist him in his work. “There was also a television movie, The Scarlet and the Black, starring Gregory Peck at Fr Hugh. It’s a pretty good film, but took a certain amount of poetic license with his story.”

O’Flaherty suffered a stroke in 1960, and returned to Co Kerry to live with his sister in Cahirsiveen. He died in 1963.

The suggestion that Killarney should honour O’Flaherty came from two board members of Killarney Chamber of Commerce, Greg Canty and Deirdre Waldron, who had read Brian Fleming’s 2010 biography The Vatican Pimpernel: The Wartime Exploits of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty.

Alan Ryan Hall working on his bronze statue of Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty in 2013. Picture: Don MacMonagle

“We organised a committee, with the late Michael Courtney, Mayor of Killarney, as chairman,” says O’Grady. “Things got moving pretty quickly. We raised a budget of €100,000, and had an open competition for the sculpture, attracting thirty-five entries. One stipulation was that the meaning of the sculpture had to be obvious. Alan Ryan Hall’s submission was the popular favourite. Alan is based in Valentia. Once he got the commission, he contacted Fr Hugh’s grandnephew and had him model for the sculpture.”

The same committee organised photography, poetry and illustrated essay competitions, inspired by O’Flaherty, for schools, and an Annual Humanitarian Award, whose recipients have included the GOAL aid workers Sharon Commins and Hilda Kawuki; Trócaire’s Regional Director for Latin America, Sally O’Neill; and Sr Agnes Hunt of the Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas.

Ryan Hall’s two metre high bronze sculpture was unveiled on Mission Road, Killarney on October 30, 2013, on the 50th anniversary of O’Flaherty’s passing. O’Grady is very happy with the reaction there has been to it. “Most days I drive by, there’s someone taking photographs. Often, there’ll be one or two of them imitating Fr Hugh’s stride. It’s particularly gratifying to see school trips stopping by to learn about his achievements.”