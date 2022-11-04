Film Review: Enola Holmes 2 maintains the series' momentum

Enola Holmes 2 (12A) opens in Victorian London with Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), now a private detective in her own right, commissioned to investigate the disappearance of a matchstick girl whom no one else seems to care about.

What follows is as tortuously complicated as any of Sherlock Holmes’ own cases — Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is himself investigating a byzantine case of financial fraud and corruption — but one carried along on a wave of exuberant derring-do by the safe-cracking, jail-breaking, ju-jitsu-ing Enola, who is delightfully iconoclastic (if a little too prone to playing directly to the camera) as she penetrates the upper echelons of Victorian society.

At over two hours it’s unnecessarily long, but Millie Bobby Brown is a fresh, irreverent presence who drags along in her wake a teeming supporting cast that includes David Thewlis, Louis Partridge as the love interest Lord Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter as Enola’s anarchy-loving mother Eudoria.

