Book Review: The dream world of the Skelligs, documented

GEORGE BERNARD SHAW said of Skellig Michael: “I tell you the thing does not belong to any world that you and I have lived and worked in: it is part of our dream world.”

The writer, Geoffrey Moorehouse, breathed life into history by imagining the daily lives of the monks who established a monastery there in the sixth century. It is fabulous, that is to say, derived from a fable. It provokes the imagination and demands more of us than we can give to it. It is a kind of an imaginary place in that we can barely conceive it exists.

But exist it does. As Crowley and Sheehan write, “great cathedrals may seem ordinary after visiting the Skelligs”.

The islands lie 13km off Ballinskelligs, in the Iveragh Peninsula, Co Kerry. Little Skellig, our biggest gannetry, climbs 134 metres above sea level while the two peaks of Skellig Michael thrust 230m high.

For this irresistible volume, 40 contributors dissect the island from the perspectives of archaeology, history, geology, science, and literature.

None of the disciplines are given pre-eminence. All are part of the whole and the book honours the contribution of each in attempting to understand this place.

In its most basic form it is an island and its bedrock is comprised of early Upper Devonian sedimentary rocks of predominantly red, purple and green sandstones and siltstones. The sediments were originally laid down as river and flood plain deposits, write Patrick Meere and Ken Higgs. Volcanic rocks are embedded within the sedimentaries. At the end of the Carboniferous period, the area was convulsed as part of a “global-scale mountain-building event”.

Diarmuid Scally writes learnedly on the coming of the monks at a time when Ireland was part of the “orbis terrarum” or “circle of lands” at the edge of the known world.

In a tradition that owed its origins to the ascetic practices in Egypt, monks chose sites of extreme hardship in which to dedicate their lives to god. One photograph by Valerie O’Sullivan in this chapter shows the island as it may have appeared to the arriving monks: a triangular haven in the heated gold of sunlight. A place bereft of souls, a punishment perhaps.

And from the sixth to the 12th centuries the monks did just that and endured many a Viking raid into the bargain. These bloodthirsty events are explored by Emer Purcell and John Sheehan, who state that one such raid which took place in 824 resulted in the kidnapping of the (probable) abbot, Étgal. The presumed motivation for the abduction was ransom or slavery, but either way poor Étgal was never seen again on Skellig Michael.

In a wider context, the Vikings left their imprint in the recorded place-names of several areas; the only example from Co Kerry is Smerwick Head (Butter Bay in Norse). It is one of about 30 such names around the country.

Almost as famous as the monks for their association with the Skelligs, are the puffins who festoon the island from May to July. Perhaps an unexpected visitor is the painted lady butterfly blown by southerly winds from north Africa.

A rare spider in Ireland, which probably came to the Skelligs as a stowaway in the 1800s, is the woodlouse spider, writes John N Murphy in a look at the island’s flora and fauna. The “fearsome spider” only appears at night when it hunts down its prey.

As well as the aforementioned puffins, Skellig Michael has a breeding population of choughs. Thankfully, the islands are designated an area of special conservation under the European Birds Directive.

The photography by O’Sullivan, who has contributed to several similar studies, is breathtaking, as befits such a wondrous place. These islands have been turned over again and again in the search for more knowledge about their past. And the amazing thing is, that they probably have still much more to reveal.