Bob Dylan, Christy Moore, Yung Lean: 15 gigs to get to in November

Antipodean punk-rockers move their Dublin excursion forward, but get a venue upgrade from the Academy in the process — an insight into how rapidly the band's cult following is expanding.
Idiosyncratic folk chronicler of modern Irish life, Ronan Kealy and co-conspirators head upstairs in Dolan's, as part of touring for his second LP, The Great Irish Famine.
With the immediacy of a good seisiún and the groove-laden precision of their metal past, Dublin five-piece The Scratch are among those at the forefront of the current folk revival.
The living legend of Irish folk music has gone out of his way to put on a fundraiser for Cork Life Centre, in tribute to its founder Don O'Leary. Enough said.
Another folk legend, meanwhile, calls a short-notice concert at the former Point Theatre, and it's a phone-free experience. Touring most recent LP 'Rough and Rowdy Ways'.
Having moved from visceral black metal to whip-smart math-rock, young Cork Norries-done-good God Alone. have signed to US label Prosthetic Records — and are launching their debut full-length, ETC.
Manchester post-punk legend and collaborators open the evening with a set of New Order tunes, before proceeding through Joy Division's seminal 'Unknown Pleasures' and 'Closer' albums.
Philadelphia R&B trailblazers The Stylistics break out the love songs in the Opera House, including 'Betcha By Golly Wow' and 'Sing Baby Sing'.
While 2022 album 'Mr Morale and the Big Steppers' is still growing on the US rapper's faithful, he's bringing new material on the road, including two nights at the former Point.
Having long since transcended his beginnings in the nebulous online 'cloud-rap' scene, rapper and songwriter Jonatan Leandoer finds himself moving forward with new mixtape 'Stardust', including FKA Twigs-featuring banger 'Bliss', while watching debut 2013 single 'Ginseng Strip 2002' resurface on TikTok.
Wicklow alt-folk singer-songwriter Anna Mieke's mixture of experimental and genre influences ought to make the perfect fit for the Northside's sonic temple, as she launches second LP 'Theatre'.
Promising Cork shoegazers have been seriously impressive in the post-Covid scene, selling out big gigs at home and in Dublin — new single 'Shoulders' sees them tackle the relationship between childhood experiences and adult mental health.
The fifth installment of Islander Presents' contemporary, folk and traditional festival sees appearances from the likes of Martin Hayes, John Francis Flynn, and Aoife Nessa Frances, as well as Cork heroes like Elaine Howley and Elaine Malone, at venues like Live at St Luke's and Coughlan's.
Norwegian pop chartbuster finishes a 'cozy' tour of small venues around Ireland — including Walsh's in Mitchelstown, to make up for a missed Indiependence headliner — with a gig more on the scale to which she's accustomed these days.
Having signed to Partisan Records, Irish alt-folk luminary launches second LP 'Protector' with a brace of Irish, UK and EU touring, including a gig upstairs in Dolan's.