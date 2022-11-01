Bob Dylan, Christy Moore, Yung Lean: 15 gigs to get to in November

Amyl and the Sniffers

Tuesday November 1; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Antipodean punk-rockers move their Dublin excursion forward, but get a venue upgrade from the Academy in the process — an insight into how rapidly the band's cult following is expanding.

Junior Brother

Friday November 4; Dolan's Upstairs, Limerick

Idiosyncratic folk chronicler of modern Irish life, Ronan Kealy and co-conspirators head upstairs in Dolan's, as part of touring for his second LP, The Great Irish Famine.

The Scratch

Saturday November 5; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

With the immediacy of a good seisiún and the groove-laden precision of their metal past, Dublin five-piece The Scratch are among those at the forefront of the current folk revival.

Christy Moore. Picture: Ray Keogh

Christy Moore

Sunday November 6; Cork Opera House

The living legend of Irish folk music has gone out of his way to put on a fundraiser for Cork Life Centre, in tribute to its founder Don O'Leary. Enough said.

Bob Dylan

Monday November 7; 3Arena, Dublin

Another folk legend, meanwhile, calls a short-notice concert at the former Point Theatre, and it's a phone-free experience. Touring most recent LP 'Rough and Rowdy Ways'.

Bob Dylan plays the 3Arena

God Alone.

Thursday November 10; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Having moved from visceral black metal to whip-smart math-rock, young Cork Norries-done-good God Alone. have signed to US label Prosthetic Records — and are launching their debut full-length, ETC.

God Alone.

Peter Hook and the Light

Friday November 11; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Manchester post-punk legend and collaborators open the evening with a set of New Order tunes, before proceeding through Joy Division's seminal 'Unknown Pleasures' and 'Closer' albums.

The Stylistics

Friday November 11; Cork Opera House

Philadelphia R&B trailblazers The Stylistics break out the love songs in the Opera House, including 'Betcha By Golly Wow' and 'Sing Baby Sing'.

Kendrick Lamar

Sunday November 13 and Monday 14; 3Arena, Dublin

While 2022 album 'Mr Morale and the Big Steppers' is still growing on the US rapper's faithful, he's bringing new material on the road, including two nights at the former Point.

Yung Lean

Wednesday November 16; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Having long since transcended his beginnings in the nebulous online 'cloud-rap' scene, rapper and songwriter Jonatan Leandoer finds himself moving forward with new mixtape 'Stardust', including FKA Twigs-featuring banger 'Bliss', while watching debut 2013 single 'Ginseng Strip 2002' resurface on TikTok.

Anna Mieke

Anna Mieke

Saturday November 19; Live at St Luke's, Cork

Wicklow alt-folk singer-songwriter Anna Mieke's mixture of experimental and genre influences ought to make the perfect fit for the Northside's sonic temple, as she launches second LP 'Theatre'.

The Drive

Wednesday November 23; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Promising Cork shoegazers have been seriously impressive in the post-Covid scene, selling out big gigs at home and in Dublin — new single 'Shoulders' sees them tackle the relationship between childhood experiences and adult mental health.

Quiet Lights Festival

Thursday November 24-Sunday November 27; venues around Cork City

The fifth installment of Islander Presents' contemporary, folk and traditional festival sees appearances from the likes of Martin Hayes, John Francis Flynn, and Aoife Nessa Frances, as well as Cork heroes like Elaine Howley and Elaine Malone, at venues like Live at St Luke's and Coughlan's.

Sigrid

Thursday November 24; 3Arena, Dublin

Norwegian pop chartbuster finishes a 'cozy' tour of small venues around Ireland — including Walsh's in Mitchelstown, to make up for a missed Indiependence headliner — with a gig more on the scale to which she's accustomed these days.

Aoife Nessa Frances

Aoife Nessa Frances

Friday November 25; Dolan's Upstair's, Limerick

Having signed to Partisan Records, Irish alt-folk luminary launches second LP 'Protector' with a brace of Irish, UK and EU touring, including a gig upstairs in Dolan's.