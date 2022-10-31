10 TV shows for November: Dramas, films and documentaries on RTÉ, Netflix, etc 

The Crown is back for a penultimate season, and a new series takes a journey down the River Blackwater 
TV highlights for November.

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

Beyond The Bullets

RTÉ One, Friday, Nov 4 

New six-part documentary series on the social history of 1921-23. We know about the violence and political machinations of the independence era, but how did other areas of life fare? Working conditions, sexual mores, class, etc.

The Hacienda: The Club That Shook Britain

BBC Two, Saturday, Nov 5

A documentary on the legendary Manchester nightclub founded by Factory Records and the band New Order in 1982. Of course it’s heyday was slightly later when it became a key part of the dance music scene in UK, even spreading its influence to Ireland.

Shaun Ryder on The Hacienda: The Club That Shook Britain.

The Crown 

Netflix, Nov 9 

The second-last season uses an ‘inspired by real events’ tag, rather than claiming to be a factual account of Elizabeth II’s reign in the 1990s. An eventful decade, marked by tumult and tragedy in the royal households. Imelda Staunton steps into the role as the monarch, while Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki play Charles and Diana, respectively.

Imelda Staunton in Season 5 of The Crown

Save Our Squad with David Beckham 

Disney+, Nov 9 

The former footballer returns to his east London roots to help get a floundering young team back on track. Becks has been getting stick recently for taking the Qatar shilling to promote their World Cup, so a show like this may help him burnish his own image again.

Cois Móire 

TG4, Nov 9 

From its source in Co Kerry, via towns such as Mallow and Lismore, and onto its mouth at Youghal. Along the way Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil will delve into local history and lore, chatting to locals and exploring various issues.

Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil presents Cois Móire on TG4. 

The Love Experiment

RTÉ2, Nov 10 

Dating shows are a perennially popular genre across the networks, and this one even introduces a bit of science by basing its format around 36 questions created by a leading psychologist. Apparently, the questions asked of the matched couple can help create intimacy between them.

Mammals 

Amazon Prime Video, Nov 11 

James Corden may be a target of casual trollism on social media for his celebrity life in the US, but this drama series gives him a chance to get back to his acting roots. Described a relationship comedy whodunnit, Corden plays a chef who makes a startling discovery about his pregnant wife.

James Corden and Melia Kreiling  in Mammals.

The Wonder 

Netflix, Nov 16

Currently on a short run in cinemas, the adaptation of Emma O’Donoghue’s novel will be a popular choice when it arrives on the streaming service. Florence Pugh and Niamh Algar feature in an impressive cast for a tale set in post-Famine Ireland.

Aisha

Sky Cinema & NOW, Nov 17

Letitia Wright will be rather high-profile over the next few weeks for her starring role in Wakanda Forever, but in Aisha she’s at the centre of a hard-hitting Irish film. In Frank Berry’s drama — also showing at Cork International Film Festival — The British actress plays a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland.

World Cup 

RTÉ, from Nov 20 

All 64 games will be carried by the national broadcaster, either on RTÉ2 or the RTÉ Player, though the kick-off times ensure not everyone will have the luxury of viewing all the group games (10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm). The most interesting match of the first few days is probably Iran v England (Monday, Nov 21, 1pm).

