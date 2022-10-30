Guinness Cork Jazz Festival review: Seun Kuti's Afrobeat electrifies the Everyman 

Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, Everyman, Saturday

The late starts at the Everyman were a talking point at the Cork festival this year, and it’s certainly hard to imagine some of the acts traditionally associated with the old listening venue surviving a close-on 11pm curtain. There are, however, acts that are perfect for this time of night, when the crowd arrives in, shall we say, a particular frame of mind. And, thankfully, Seun Kuti and Africa 80 are one such.

It all starts with trumpeter Oladmeji Akinyele leading a brass section introduction, with each member giving a few bars over the strumming of Kunle Justice and David Obanyedo.

Already, there’s a palpable two-way energy in the room, which bursts through when the main man himself arrives out in the company of a skirt-shaking dancer and backing vocalist. Colourfully clad in a matching two piece, and wielding his saxophone, the son of the legendary Fela Kuti emanates charisma as he launches into his father’s tune Kalakuta Show. It sets the pattern for what’s to come: long, infectious takes on some familiar Afrobeat favourites, taking the tracks to places they just don’t get to in the recording studio.

The audience laps it up: standing, singing, swaying, cheering. It’s electric, ineffable, fizzing, slightly bonkers, and extremely fun. We are whisked away by the music, with Kuti only pausing to give a spoken welcome after a full 30 minutes or so of grooving over tight rhythms and bright brass lines.

Suen Kuti

The alchemy appears lost only once, when Kuti gives us his comic political shtick. It’s nothing if not irreverent, however. He begins with a crowd-pleasing chant of “More blacks, more dogs, more Irish”, before, tongue firmly in cheek, continuing as if this is a Celtic match, “If you hate the royal family, clap your hands.” No one takes it too seriously, thankfully, but it’s nonetheless a discordant note. The last word you’d associate with what Kuti and his band conjured on a magical night is “hate”.

He’s soon making a more fitting digression, however, into an anti-imperialist, anti-capitalist, anti-patriarchal paeon to the virtues of love and generosity. Ah, yes. That’s more like it. And it’s in that spirit that things continue. Marxism has rarely sounded this good.