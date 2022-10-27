Marc Maron, Vicar Street review: Laughs and touching moments at Dublin gig

Abortion clinics, his father’s dementia, and Covid lockdowns were some of the standout themes from Marc Maron’s standup show at Vicar Street on Wednesday night. He ponders throughout his 90-minute set what’s happening with the US, politically, socially, and environmentally. And he also tells us the first joke he made about the death in 2020 of his partner, the director Lynn Shelton.
If that all sounds too heady for a standup show, it’s par for the course for listeners of his podcast, WTF With Marc Maron. And one imagines that the vast majority of the crowd at Vicar Street is familiar with the podcast; it might be a headscratcher otherwise to see the 59-year-old rambling from time to time or getting a little meta (“That was a good set, Marc”; pondering why he’s pacing the stage, which parts of the audience he’s looking at at a given time). Listeners are already familiar with such tics.
However, his audience has likely grown in recent years as his acting repertoire has expanded: Brad Pitt is a fan of the short-lived eponymous TV sitcom; he was brilliant in the Netflix wrestling comedy Glow; and he voices a character in animated movie The Bad Guys. But the podcast is the draw, where Maron overshares, practises bits, and gets in deep with his interviewees.
“I’m not an arena act,” he announces at one point, and though he shouts it, one imagines he’s content with his lot. Some of the biggest laughs are the knowing nods and shots at Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in the world who attracts criticism for spreading misinformation. “Know the difference between an arena act and an arena rally,” Maron advises, fearing the rise of fascism and the return of ‘uniforms’.
Maron had been in Dublin since Monday, attending a show at the Abbey (Solar Bones; he loved it and has since bought Mike McCormack’s novel) and going for a hike in Howth. He also says he’s watched three hours of Tommy Tiernan. He considers his ageing, how he put his back out during the week while eating All-Bran at breakfast and trying to resist the lure of a full Irish, and why he’s a 59-year-old still talking about his parents.
But the highlight of the show, if you can call it that, is when he talks about Shelton, who had blood cancer and died relatively suddenly. Maron tells of getting a call from the doctor, at the height of the spring 2020 lockdown, asking if he wanted to see her for the last time.
It’s tender and he tears up, but when the joke comes - the first one he came up with since she died - it’s revelatory. It’s also eerie when the lights start flickering at that exact point and he tells us she was with him the last time he played Vicar Street, in 2018. So Maron’s not an arena act. He’s much more important than that.