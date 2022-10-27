Marc Maron, Vicar Street review: Laughs and touching moments at Dublin gig

Abortion clinics, his father’s dementia, and Covid lockdowns were some of the standout themes from Marc Maron’s standup show at Vicar Street on Wednesday night. He ponders throughout his 90-minute set what’s happening with the US, politically, socially, and environmentally. And he also tells us the first joke he made about the death in 2020 of his partner, the director Lynn Shelton.

If that all sounds too heady for a standup show, it’s par for the course for listeners of his podcast, WTF With Marc Maron. And one imagines that the vast majority of the crowd at Vicar Street is familiar with the podcast; it might be a headscratcher otherwise to see the 59-year-old rambling from time to time or getting a little meta (“That was a good set, Marc”; pondering why he’s pacing the stage, which parts of the audience he’s looking at at a given time). Listeners are already familiar with such tics.