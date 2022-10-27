Guinness Cork Jazz Festival highlights: 10 gigs to see over the weekend 

It's a bumper weekend of music in Cork, with concerts to cater for casual music fans, serious jazz-heads, and all tastes in between. Here are some of the best on offer 
The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival has dozens of gigs over the weekend.  Picture: Clare Keogh

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 20:30
Des O’Driscoll

Jazzanova 

Everyman, Friday, 7pm

The German outfit have long joined the dots between electronica and jazz, and are in Cork to showcase their reworkings of tunes released on Detroit techno label Strata. It’s an early start for music that would also work in a 4am slot, but also a fine way to kick off the festival.

Gogo Penguin

Everyman, Friday, 10pm

The Manchester three-piece thrilled at the Triskel on their previous festival visit to Cork. Modern jazmacz sounds from musicians who obviously listen to club sounds too.

GoGo Penguin
GoGo Penguin

New Power Generation 

Cork Opera House, Saturday, 7pm 

Prince’s backing band return to the city some of them accompanied on the tour that included an appearance at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in 1990. Not surprisingly, their set is all about paying homage to their late leader, so they’ll be rolling out the greatest hits as well as a few lesser-known funky album tracks.

Seun Kuti

Everyman, Saturday, 10pm; St Luke’s Sunday, 7.30pm 

A son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, the Nigerian’s band includes members of his father’s original outfit, Egypt 80. Seun has also continued Fela’s musical melding of western jazz and African styles. Expect booty-shaking brilliance at the MacCurtain Street venue.

Seun Kuti. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images 
Seun Kuti. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images 

Brandee Younger

St Peters Church, Fri-Sun 

Matthew Halsall’s incredible gig last year at the Everyman reminded us how much the harp can be such an important instrument in jazz, and Younger will be carrying on a tradition that goes back to the likes of Alice Coltrane.

The highly-rated New Yorker is playing the North Main St venue as part of an immersive experience to accompany an exhibition of pictures by jazz photographer Chuck Stewart. (The exhibition itself is also free to attend before 5pm each day)

Brandee Younger
Brandee Younger

Amaro Freitas 

Triskel, Saturday, 2pm

While the festival’s other Brazilian visitor, Hermeto Pascoal, represents the original generation of the South American country’s jazz stars, Freitas is very much in the younger vanguard. His is the sound of a contemporary piano trio, but echoes of his native country are also apparent in much of his music.

Amaro Freitas
Amaro Freitas

Omar

St Lukes, Friday, 7.30pm; Everyman, Saturday, 6.30pm

He’s best known for 1990s hit ‘There’s Nothing Like This’ — a tune one of the most distinctive basslines of the decade — but, with eight albums under his belt, the British soul singer has no shortage of other songs to draw on. He’ll also be familiar to fans of EastEnders, as he joined the cast of the BBC soap in July, playing Avery Baker. His appearances in Cork will be part of bills that include impressive Dublin ensemble MasExodus, and New York rapper Jeru The Damaja.

Omar
Omar

Hermeto Pascoal 

Everyman, Sunday, 2pm 

Brazilian jazz legend, 86, who includes sessions with Miles Davis on his storied CV. As ever, he’ll be accompanied by his veteran sextet.

Hermeto Pascoal 
Hermeto Pascoal 

Andy Sheppard 

Triskel, Sunday, 8pm 

The Tobin Street venue practically guarantees quality with its jazz festival roster, and the British saxophonist continues Triskel’s showcasing of acts on the ECM label. (The headliner on Saturday is another ECM artist, American guitarist Ralph Towner) 

Jazz Trail 

Even if you’re not buying tickets for gigs, there’s plenty free music to be had in the streets, bars, and hotels. For instance, a stage at Emmet Place by the Opera House will have various brass bands playing Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Also, the River Lee Hotel has the New York Brass Band on Saturday at 3pm, while the Metropole (the venue where it all began back in 1978) also has free music in the afternoons.

  • The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival runs until Monday, October 31. For full listings, see guinnesscorkjazz.com

#Cork Jazz Festival
<p>After being hit by Covid over the past few years, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is back to full strength. Picture: Clare Keogh</p>

