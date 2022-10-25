Corcadorca to close: Cork company that launched Cillian Murphy to bow out 

It was the theatre company that launched the stellar careers of the likes of Cillian Murphy and Enda Walsh, but after 31 years, Corcadorca are bringing the curtain down on their final act.

In recent years based at Triskel in Cork, a statement from Corcadorca on Tuesday revealed they had decided not to apply for Arts Council funding and would wind down the highly-regarded company.

The closure will be regarded as a loss to the Irish arts world, particularly for Cork where Corcadorca have been the largest and most prolific producers of quality theatre for many years.

Cillian Murphy, Pat Kiernan and Fin O'Flynn in Cork in 2005. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

After establishing their reputation with Disco Pigs in 1996, Corcadorca had become renowned for site-specific productions, with plays performed in factories, harbour islands, and even Cork city’s courthouse. As well as film star Murphy, and renowned playwright Walsh, the company also provided an outlet for major talents such as Ruth Negga, Eileen Walsh, and many other actors and technical staff who worked on their productions through the decades.

Ruth Negga with Katy Davis in Cork in 2002 for Corcadorca's play, Amy the Vampire (& her sister Martina) in the Triskel.

In 2022, Corcadorca have already produced a warmly-received adaptation of Frank O’Connor’s Guests Of The Nation, performed Enda Walsh’s The Same in New York, and also toured a show to several venues around Ireland. The company’s Theatre Development Centre at Triskel has also been instrumental in fostering local talent in Cork.

Announcing the closure, founder and artistic director Pat Kiernan said: “Collaborating with both emerging and established talent, we made outstanding work with Corcadorca and the Theatre Development Centre. I’m particularly proud that we were part of the cultural fabric of the city.”

Longterm Corcadorca collaborator Enda Walsh at the Theatre Development Centre in Triskel, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

It is understood that Kiernan will continue working in the world of theatre. Corcadorca’s other stalwart of recent decades, company manager Fin Flynn, had moved to Cork Arts Theatre in 2020.

Six of the best from Corcadorca

Disco Pigs (1996)

An explosive, electrifying cult hit in Triskel, Cork, that went off to conquer Edinburgh, Melbourne and a host of other international festivals, as well as launching the careers of Enda Walsh, Eileen Walsh and Cillian Murphy. Not bad for a portable two-hander on two chairs — the very antithesis of the large-scale shows more typically associated with Corcadorca. But, it did have energy, attitude and integrity of a kind that became a Corcadorca stamp in the years that followed.

Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh in a PR shot for Disco Pigs in the 1990s. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Trial Of Jesus (2000)

Written by Conal Creedon, the marking of 2000 years since the birth of the “most influential person in Western culture” featured a staging of the trial, crucifixion and ascension on St Patrick' s Hill in Cork.

A scene from The Trial Of Jesus, on Patrick's Hill, Cork, in 2000. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2001)

The dexterous use of so many spaces provided endless moments of surprise for audiences led from scene to scene through Fitzgerald’s Park as summer dusk descended. It was also a shape of things to come, with Pat Kiernan’s direction maintaining a narrative clarity in balance with the many charms and clever twists in the setting.

The Merchant of Venice (2005)

The breadth and sweep of this production were incredible, as scenes shifted from the old cooperage at Irish Distillers on the North Mall in Cork to the city's courthouse. A triumphant vindication for Corcadorca and possibly the highlight of Cork’s year as European Capital City of Culture.

Woyzeck (2007)

Setting off from the quays of Cobh for Haulbowline Island was an unforgettable way to start a night of theatre, if that word could be applied to such an all-encompassing experience. David Pearse lived up to the enviable ask of making his Woyzeck large enough for this larger-than-life production full of sound and fury, carried along by Mel Mercier’s score and a sequence of stunning set pieces.

The Hairy Ape (2008)

Eugene O’Neill’s angry play was elevated to epic proportions by Paul Keogan’s design, turning the old Southern Fruit company warehouse into an inferno of righteous anger. And Pat Kiernan’s expressionistic style married to the setting perfectly to deliver a message not only from the play but also of Corcadorca’s own artistic manifesto.

Alan O’Riordan & Des O’Driscoll