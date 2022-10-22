Radio Highlights: Spooky FM returns for Halloween; Florence Pugh talks The Wonder on RTÉ One

Minding Mary The Carrickmines Fire of 2015 was one of Ireland’s worst tragedies. Why did it happen and how did it affect those left behind?
A new run of RTÉ Jr’s seasonal radio-drama scares for kids — each night, same time and place in the run-up to Halloween.
A nightly journey into Ireland’s ghost stories and otherworldly mythology, with seanchaí Steve Lally, until Oíche Shamhna.
Root and Branch — Holly: Celebrating Ireland’s native trees withcolumnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician, Brían MacGloinn.
Fiction stories inspired by John McGahern story titles. This week: ‘Near Adelaide’ by Christine Dwyer Hickey, read by Emma Dargan-Reid.
Olivia O'Leary speaks with Mark Roper about new collection 'Beyond Stillness', and Liz Quirke discusses new anthology 'How We Arrive In Winter'.
Áine Hensey’s album of the week,, by accordion player Pat Fleming from Boherbue, Co Cork.
Actress Florence Pugh talks about the film adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s book.
A talk from a visiting hairbrush salesman might sound like one of the most boring lessons imaginable ... but this is the village of Mrunglody.
bestselling author Jean Hanff Korelitz talks about her new book .
Inspired by My Bloody Valentine, Sonic Youth, young Dublin shoegazers Floorshow have become ones to watch — and Dan Hegarty presents them in a brand-neW Studio 8 session. that sees them in live-in-studio action.
Ahead of Irish National Opera’s new production of, the weeknight arts magazine talks to baritone, Brett Polegato, and soprano, Rachel Croash.
Ireland’s first-ever Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, to learn about their concerns and solutions.
Fachtna Ó Drisceoil broadcasts live from Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin, focused on the teaching of Irish on the secondary level.
Liam Ó Maonlaí joined by musical siblings Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Saileog Ní Cheannabháin. Live video on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.
Swedish violinist, Daniel Lozakovich, joins the National Symphony Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s.
Cian Ó Cíobháin with new house and techno tracks from Philippa, Pasarella Death Squad, Impérieux, KiNK, and Fabrice Lig.
An hour-long audio essay by Aisling-Ór Ní Aodha, an artist based in Dublin, exploring the legacy of imperial water infrastructures in Ireland and the animation of water in Irish mythology and folklore — kicking off DDR's 'Alternating Current' weekender of live events at Dublin's Complex arts centre.