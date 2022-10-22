Radio Highlights: Spooky FM returns for Halloween; Florence Pugh talks The Wonder on RTÉ One

SATURDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

Minding Mary The Carrickmines Fire of 2015 was one of Ireland’s worst tragedies. Why did it happen and how did it affect those left behind?

Spooky FM

RTÉ Jr, 5.30pm

A new run of RTÉ Jr’s seasonal radio-drama scares for kids — each night, same time and place in the run-up to Halloween.

Samhain Stories

RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

A nightly journey into Ireland’s ghost stories and otherworldly mythology, with seanchaí Steve Lally, until Oíche Shamhna.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Root and Branch — Holly: Celebrating Ireland’s native trees with Irish Examiner columnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician, Brían MacGloinn.

Spoken Stories 2: Creatures of the Earth

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Fiction stories inspired by John McGahern story titles. This week: ‘Near Adelaide’ by Christine Dwyer Hickey, read by Emma Dargan-Reid.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Olivia O'Leary speaks with Mark Roper about new collection 'Beyond Stillness', and Liz Quirke discusses new anthology 'How We Arrive In Winter'.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Áine Hensey’s album of the week, Live Music from Sliabh Luachra, by accordion player Pat Fleming from Boherbue, Co Cork.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actress Florence Pugh talks about the film adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s book The Wonder.

Nero’s Class

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A talk from a visiting hairbrush salesman might sound like one of the most boring lessons imaginable ... but this is the village of Mrunglody.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The New York Times bestselling author Jean Hanff Korelitz talks about her new book The Latecomers.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Inspired by My Bloody Valentine, Sonic Youth, young Dublin shoegazers Floorshow have become ones to watch — and Dan Hegarty presents them in a brand-neW Studio 8 session. that sees them in live-in-studio action.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Ahead of Irish National Opera’s new production of William Tell, the weeknight arts magazine talks to baritone, Brett Polegato, and soprano, Rachel Croash.

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Ireland’s first-ever Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, to learn about their concerns and solutions.

THURSDAY

Tús Áite

R na G, 5pm

Fachtna Ó Drisceoil broadcasts live from Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin, focused on the teaching of Irish on the secondary level.

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí joined by musical siblings Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Saileog Ní Cheannabháin. Live video on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Swedish violinist, Daniel Lozakovich, joins the National Symphony Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian Ó Cíobháin with new house and techno tracks from Philippa, Pasarella Death Squad, Impérieux, KiNK, and Fabrice Lig.

An áit nach siúlann an t-uisce

Dublin Digital Radio, 11am

An hour-long audio essay by Aisling-Ór Ní Aodha, an artist based in Dublin, exploring the legacy of imperial water infrastructures in Ireland and the animation of water in Irish mythology and folklore — kicking off DDR's 'Alternating Current' weekender of live events at Dublin's Complex arts centre.