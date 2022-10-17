Irish Book Week: Charlie Bird will be signing copies of his book in Cork this weekend

Also during the week novelist Donal Ryan will read from his new novel at Waterstones, Cork
Charlie Bird's book signing is among a number of events in Waterstones to mark Irish Book Week in Cork. Picture: Maxwells

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 11:41
Michael Moynihan

Book lovers on Leeside have a full diary for Irish Book Week, with events scheduled for the next few days in Waterstone’s Cork.

On Tuesday, the Patrick Street venue hosts local icon Cónal Creedon discussing his collection of short fiction, Pancho and Lefty Ride Again, at 6.30pm.

On Wednesday the 19th Waterstone’s Cork hosts the launch of Cork City: The Game of My Life by John O'Shea (Hero Books). The book will be launched by Ruairi O'Hagan of Red FM and fans of the beautiful game can expect City manager Colin Healy and some of the featured players to attend.

On Thurs 20th at 6.30pm the bookshop focuses on another new book, Reading the Michael Collins Diaries, featuring the book’s editors, Anne Dolan and William Murphy.

On Friday the 21st (6.30pm) An Evening with Donal Ryan, with the hugely popular novelist reading from and discussing his new book, The Queen of Dirt Island.

There are two events at Waterstone’s on Saturday - at noon legendary broadcaster Charlie Bird will be signing copies of his book Time and Tide book, and at 3pm there’ll be a Young Adult book panel with book blogger and reading advocate Sarah Fitzgerald and others.

