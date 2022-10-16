Clannad founding member Noel Duggan dies aged 73 

 Clannad's Ciaran Brennan, left, Pagraig Duggan, centre, and Noel Duggan at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 1999. 

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 10:55
Stephen Maguire

Clannad star Noel Duggan has died suddenly in West Donegal.

The musician, who was aged 73, was out with friends yesterday when he took ill and passed away.

Mr Duggan was a co-founding member of the hugely-popular group which came together back in 1970.

He was both a singer and songwriter with the band.

He was an uncle of siblings Moya, Enya, Ciarán and Pól Brennan with whom he formed the band along with his own twin brother, Pádraig Duggan.

Pádraig passed away in August 2016 aged 67.

The band formed through regular performances in the family pub, Leo's Tavern, in Gaoth Dobhair.

Former Clannad member Enya.
Enya left the group in 1981 and became a huge solo star.

However, Clannad also went on to enjoy major international success with the release of the Theme from Harry’s Game in 1982.

The group won numerous awards including a Grammy, a BAFTA, an Ivor Novello Award, and a Billboard Music Award. They have recorded in six different languages and achieved eight UK top 10 albums.

The band was forced to cancel the American leg of their current Farewell Tour because of rising costs.

However, they are due to play Dublin's 3 Arena on December 9.

