Straw hats off: Five non-jazz gigs in Cork for the bank holiday weekend

Looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of De Jazz? These gigs run the gamut from metal to '90s dance nostalgia
Clockwise: Cork hardcore lads WORN OUT; Cork singer and songwriter Yenkee; Dublin four-piece Pillow Queens

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

Block Rockin' Beats

Friday October 28; Cork Opera House, Emmet Place

Ye know the drill at this stage — TodayFM's Dec Pierce leads a live band through an on-stage performance of '90s and '00s dance and big-beat bangers, in an Opera House that will also host a DJ set from similarly-minded dance-music encyclopedium Jenny Greene the following evening. A spot of nostalgic fun.

WORN OUT

Friday October 28; Crack Jenny's, Lavitt's Quay

Those seeking a spot to indulge their grá for noise will find it at Cork promoters Dead Cult's Saturday soiree at the quayside venue, intended as a christening of the room's upcoming metal offering — Cork hardcore outfit WORN OUT launch new single 'Bridgeburner', sharing a lineup with Scotland's Below the Neck, Manchester band Lure In and Belfast hardcore exponents Axecatcher.

Boots and Kats

Friday October 28 and Saturday October 29; Cyprus Avenue, Caroline Street

Toast Dublin residents take up two late-night shows at the newly-expanded Cyprus Avenue venue complex, toting disco and funk-influenced electronics — head to the venue's rooftop Wavelength bar for a breather if necessary.

Yenkee

Saturday October 29; Live at St Luke's

Cork's Graham Cooney has been on a serious come-up in recent years, joining Dublin's Soft Boy collective and trading in soul-influenced indie-pop compositions that have led him to millions of Spotify streams and a growing cult following.

Pillow Queens

Sunday October 30; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Having firmly occupied the hearts and minds of Ireland's independent music community with a melodic streak that belies fuzzy, reverby tales of honesty, connection and longing, Pillow Queens' addition to the Jazz weekend comes off the back of a May sellout at Cyprus Avenue.

Jazzanova put a live twist on techno classics for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 

