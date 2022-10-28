Straw hats off: Five non-jazz gigs in Cork for the bank holiday weekend

Block Rockin' Beats

Friday October 28; Cork Opera House, Emmet Place

Ye know the drill at this stage — TodayFM's Dec Pierce leads a live band through an on-stage performance of '90s and '00s dance and big-beat bangers, in an Opera House that will also host a DJ set from similarly-minded dance-music encyclopedium Jenny Greene the following evening. A spot of nostalgic fun.

WORN OUT

Friday October 28; Crack Jenny's, Lavitt's Quay

Those seeking a spot to indulge their grá for noise will find it at Cork promoters Dead Cult's Saturday soiree at the quayside venue, intended as a christening of the room's upcoming metal offering — Cork hardcore outfit WORN OUT launch new single 'Bridgeburner', sharing a lineup with Scotland's Below the Neck, Manchester band Lure In and Belfast hardcore exponents Axecatcher.

Boots and Kats

Friday October 28 and Saturday October 29; Cyprus Avenue, Caroline Street

Toast Dublin residents take up two late-night shows at the newly-expanded Cyprus Avenue venue complex, toting disco and funk-influenced electronics — head to the venue's rooftop Wavelength bar for a breather if necessary.

Yenkee

Saturday October 29; Live at St Luke's

Cork's Graham Cooney has been on a serious come-up in recent years, joining Dublin's Soft Boy collective and trading in soul-influenced indie-pop compositions that have led him to millions of Spotify streams and a growing cult following.

Pillow Queens

Sunday October 30; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Having firmly occupied the hearts and minds of Ireland's independent music community with a melodic streak that belies fuzzy, reverby tales of honesty, connection and longing, Pillow Queens' addition to the Jazz weekend comes off the back of a May sellout at Cyprus Avenue.