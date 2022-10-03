15 gigs for October: Bon Iver, Kojaque, jazz and more

- Thursday, October 6; Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Northern noise-rock trio finish their belated 30th-anniversary tour with a whip around Ireland, including a stop at the Olympia. For the occasion that's in it, expect the big '90s singles like 'Screamager', 'Nowhere' and 'Stories', alongside longtime fan-favourites from across their fifteen long-players to date.
- Live at St Luke’s, Cork, Oct 8-9
Cork musician Eoin French is back on the road with a few gigs in his home county and further afield, including this double at the former church.
- Sunday, October 9; Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick
Legendary Irish folk trio, not content to rest on their considerable laurels, are back on the road, touring new album 'Time Has Made a Change in Me', aiming to 'collapse distance' created by the Covid crisis, in the words of Corkman and founding member Philip King.
- Sunday, October 9; Workman's Club, Dublin
A double-header from two emerging Irish outfits — Dundalk continues its sterling reputation as a music town with the rise of indie-rock 4-piece Future West, and alternative neo-soul duo Negro Impacto, the latter most recently featuring on All City Records' This Way compilation.
- Wednesday, October 12; Cyprus Avenue, Cork
Taking the post-punk/psych crossover of the last few years and turning every conceivable dial up to 10, Dublin outfit Thumper take their wall-of-sound stuff seriously: three guitarists, a bassist, two drum kits, and four-part harmonies, to be precise.
- Wednesday, October 12; Whelan's, Dublin
More pared-back but no less impactful in their own post-punk explorations, Dubliners MELTS follow the June release of debut LP 'Maelstrom' with a headliner at Whelan's, showcasing their combination of kosmiche restraint with alt-rock bombast.
- Friday, October 14; Cork Opera House
Much-fancied Dublin wordsmith takes to stage with the full Soft Boy band to perform tunes from second LP 'Town's Dead', grafting noisy, alternative sensibilities onto articulate, incisive lyricism.
- Saturday, October 15 and Sunday October 16; Olympia, Dublin
Genre-defying singer and songwriter follows collaborative work with Elton John and Lady Gaga, with the release of second album Hold The Girl, and a hectic touring schedule, including a second Dublin date added by popular demand. Also set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in next year's John Wick 4.
- Sunday, October 16; 3Arena, Dublin
American singer and songwriter comes to the former Point Theatre to play a rescheduled date from late 2021 — all original tickets are valid.
- Thursday, October 20; Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick
Following a succession of sold-out dates, former Hothouse Flower Fiachna Ó Braonáin and Something Happens man/Examiner music scribe Tom Dunne join forces with multi-instrumentalist Alan Connor for an evening of songs and stories.
- Saturday, October 22; Cyprus Avenue, Cork
Another of the Irish '90s breakout bands marks a significant anniversary, as Kilkenny alt-rockers Kerbdog celebrate second LP 'On the Turn' 25 years after its release. Support from FIFA Records' Klubber Lang, including ex-members of Revelino, and Mexican Pets.
- Sunday, October 23; Workman's Club, Dublin
Part of an ongoing series of Irish Women in Jazz gigs from the Dublin Jazz Co-Op, the Carole Nelson Trio perform songs from 2022 long-player Night Vision, the composer's wider body of work, and improvisational material.
- Wednesday, October 26; Cyprus Avenue, Cork
At the intersection of post-punk revivalism and spoken-word, stridence are Limerick woman Sinéad O'Brien and collaborators — debut LP Time Bend and Break the Bower has seen her come in for rapturous praise from the UK and US music press, and October sees her undergoing a slog of Ireland, UK and European touring.
- Wednesday, October 26 - Sunday, October 30; venues around Cork city
The one and only Jazz Weekend returns for its first full-scale programme since the onset of the Covid crisis. Headliners include Seun Kuti and Fela's Egypt 80; GoGo Penguin and MasExodus with singer Omar and rapper Jeru the Damaja; while crowd-pleasers on hand include Jenny Greene, and the New Power Generation, reprising former leader Prince's greatest hits.
- Thursday, October 27; Everyman, Cork
Iconic Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant returns to the Everyman for another intimate show, this time introducing new band Saving Grace, featuring new co-vocalist Suzi Dian.