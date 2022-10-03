15 gigs for October: Bon Iver, Kojaque, jazz and more

Therapy?

Thursday, October 6; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Northern noise-rock trio finish their belated 30th-anniversary tour with a whip around Ireland, including a stop at the Olympia. For the occasion that's in it, expect the big '90s singles like 'Screamager', 'Nowhere' and 'Stories', alongside longtime fan-favourites from across their fifteen long-players to date.

Talos (Eoin French). Picture: Niall O'Brien

Talos

Live at St Luke’s, Cork, Oct 8-9

Cork musician Eoin French is back on the road with a few gigs in his home county and further afield, including this double at the former church.

Scullion

Sunday, October 9; Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

Legendary Irish folk trio, not content to rest on their considerable laurels, are back on the road, touring new album 'Time Has Made a Change in Me', aiming to 'collapse distance' created by the Covid crisis, in the words of Corkman and founding member Philip King.

Future West and Negro Impacto

Sunday, October 9; Workman's Club, Dublin

A double-header from two emerging Irish outfits — Dundalk continues its sterling reputation as a music town with the rise of indie-rock 4-piece Future West, and alternative neo-soul duo Negro Impacto, the latter most recently featuring on All City Records' This Way compilation.

Thumper. Picture: Ruth Medjber

THUMPER

Wednesday, October 12; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Taking the post-punk/psych crossover of the last few years and turning every conceivable dial up to 10, Dublin outfit Thumper take their wall-of-sound stuff seriously: three guitarists, a bassist, two drum kits, and four-part harmonies, to be precise.

MELTS

Wednesday, October 12; Whelan's, Dublin

More pared-back but no less impactful in their own post-punk explorations, Dubliners MELTS follow the June release of debut LP 'Maelstrom' with a headliner at Whelan's, showcasing their combination of kosmiche restraint with alt-rock bombast.

Kojaque is at the Cork Opera House on October 14

Kojaque

Friday, October 14; Cork Opera House

Much-fancied Dublin wordsmith takes to stage with the full Soft Boy band to perform tunes from second LP 'Town's Dead', grafting noisy, alternative sensibilities onto articulate, incisive lyricism.

Rina Sawayama

Saturday, October 15 and Sunday October 16; Olympia, Dublin

Genre-defying singer and songwriter follows collaborative work with Elton John and Lady Gaga, with the release of second album Hold The Girl, and a hectic touring schedule, including a second Dublin date added by popular demand. Also set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in next year's John Wick 4.

Bon Iver, musician returns to Dublin

Bon Iver

Sunday, October 16; 3Arena, Dublin

American singer and songwriter comes to the former Point Theatre to play a rescheduled date from late 2021 — all original tickets are valid.

Tom Dunne, Fiachna Ó Braonáin, & Alan Connor

On the Road Again

Thursday, October 20; Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

Following a succession of sold-out dates, former Hothouse Flower Fiachna Ó Braonáin and Something Happens man/Examiner music scribe Tom Dunne join forces with multi-instrumentalist Alan Connor for an evening of songs and stories.

Kerbdog

Saturday, October 22; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Another of the Irish '90s breakout bands marks a significant anniversary, as Kilkenny alt-rockers Kerbdog celebrate second LP 'On the Turn' 25 years after its release. Support from FIFA Records' Klubber Lang, including ex-members of Revelino, and Mexican Pets.

Carole Nelson Trio

Sunday, October 23; Workman's Club, Dublin

Part of an ongoing series of Irish Women in Jazz gigs from the Dublin Jazz Co-Op, the Carole Nelson Trio perform songs from 2022 long-player Night Vision, the composer's wider body of work, and improvisational material.

Limerick singer Sinead O'Brien

Sinéad O'Brien

Wednesday, October 26; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

At the intersection of post-punk revivalism and spoken-word, stridence are Limerick woman Sinéad O'Brien and collaborators — debut LP Time Bend and Break the Bower has seen her come in for rapturous praise from the UK and US music press, and October sees her undergoing a slog of Ireland, UK and European touring.

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Wednesday, October 26 - Sunday, October 30; venues around Cork city

The one and only Jazz Weekend returns for its first full-scale programme since the onset of the Covid crisis. Headliners include Seun Kuti and Fela's Egypt 80; GoGo Penguin and MasExodus with singer Omar and rapper Jeru the Damaja; while crowd-pleasers on hand include Jenny Greene, and the New Power Generation, reprising former leader Prince's greatest hits.

Robert Plant

Thursday, October 27; Everyman, Cork

Iconic Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant returns to the Everyman for another intimate show, this time introducing new band Saving Grace, featuring new co-vocalist Suzi Dian.