10 books for October: Olivie Blake, Neven Maguire, Celeste Ng, and more... 

Our Missing Hearts, by Celeste Ng (Oct 4)

The latest novel from the author of Little Fires Everywhere centres on a 12-year-old boy’s quest to find his mother, a Chinese American poet who left the family when he was nine years old due to an oppressive government. An important and heartwrenching story.

Celeste Ng is also the author behind Little Fires Everywhere. Picture: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Holiday Romance, by Catherine Walsh (Oct 4)

Festive reads are starting to fill up the bookshops once more and this is one of the latest. It follows two friends trying to get home to Ireland for Christmas when a freak snowstorm grounds their flight and kicks off an ambitious adventure to get home for Christmas dinner that makes them reassess their relationship.

The Winners, by Fredrik Backman (Oct 5)

Swedish writer Fredrik Backman brings us back to Beartown, the focus of his 2017 novel of the same name, where the locals struggle to overcome the past with great change on the horizon.

Breaking, by Amanda Cassidy (Oct 6)

The child of an Irish family goes missing on a beach in Florida but the child’s mother, Dr Mirren Fitzpatrick, soon becomes the subject of trial by media. A compelling crime fiction debut from Irish author Amanda Cassidy.

Eliot's Book of Bookish Lists, by Henry Eliot (Oct 6)

Author, QI elf and bookworm Henry Eliot has written the ultimate book for lovers of lists and literature. Hundreds of surprising, inspiring and amusing bookish lists are contained within the pages of this beautiful book.

Winter People, by Gráinne Murphy (Oct 12)

Three strangers on the wild coast of Ireland are connected by one question: who are we without the people who love us? An atmospheric read, Winter People is a slow burn that gets to the heart of fear and forgiveness in an introspective and emotional manner.

It Starts With Us, by Colleen Hoover (Oct 18)

Atlas is a beloved character from BookTok favourite Hoover’s popular novel It Ends with Us and this long-anticipated sequel tells his side of the story.

Author, Rachel Joyce Picture: Maura Hickey

Maureen Fry and the Angel of the North, by Rachel Joyce (Oct 20)

Harold Fry’s wife Maureen is taking on a pilgrimage of her own after an unexpected message from the North disturbs her quiet life.

The Atlas Paradox, by Olivie Blake (Oct 25)

After taking readers by storm with The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake is back with the next installment where we see the secret society of Alexandrians unmasked and its newest recruits are put to the test.

Olivie Blake took readers by storm with The Atlas Six

More Midweek Meals, by Neven Maguire (Oct 27)

Chef Neven Maguire is back with another 100 fantastic family favourites for dinners on Monday to Friday. This family-friendly cookbook will take the stress out of your meal prep.