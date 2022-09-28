Question of Taste: John Haggis, singer with Emperor of Ice Cream 

John 'Haggis' Hegarty is a musician from Cork, and has been based in Waterford for many years. He is singer with Emperor of Ice Cream, the veteran indie band who have just released their latest single, ‘I See You Everywhere’, on FIFA Records. He also published his first novel last year.
The Hidden Pleasures of Life by Theodore Zeldin. The book is a guide to new ambitions in work, relationships, and learning. It looks at how people relate to each other, and how we might improve the art of living.
It was released in 2014 but I only got to see Goodbye to Language by Jean-Luc Godard recently. It is stunningly beautiful.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at the All Together Now festival this summer. Gilla Band and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds were the other highlights of the weekend for me.
Kamasi Washington's Truth. The song comes at the end of a six-movement suite and is a 13-minute opus that is like the soundtrack to the end of all things. Beginning with a pensive melody, the song swells into a sacred offering for these bleak times.
Watching Apocalypse Now as a teenager and hearing Ride of Valkyries for the first time really blew my young mind. But lyrically, Working Class Hero by John Lennon made me want to pick up an acoustic guitar. It's such a simple song but it had an intravenous effect.
Sufjan Stevens in the Olympia, in Dublin, ten years ago was sublime, but many of the gigs I got to see in Sir Henry's as a kid are hard to beat; Sonic Youth with Nirvana, Mercury Rev with Rollerskate Skinny were just two of the highlights.
I haven't had regular TV channels in 15 years but as the nights get shorter I love taking old black and white movies out of the local library. Series boxsets I've loved are Justified, The Expanse, The Boys and the daddy of the all, The Sopranos.
OpenTempo FM is a pirate/guerilla radio station in Waterford city. Music lovers and local DJ's pump out quality music 24 hours a day, and it is reminiscent of the heyday of Radio Friendly in Cork in the mid-90s. I don't listen to many podcasts but Blindboy is great, and a young team of kids have started a new podcast in Waterford called The Unlucky Charms where they have relaxed chats with guests from all over the world about their lives, loves and dreams.
Jimi Hendrix, Kate Bush and The Beatles.
I ended up sitting on a flightcase watching Autolux with PJ Harvey, at a gig, in London. It turned out we both were enamoured with Carla Azar's drumming style, and so for the hour we sat watching Carla's every graceful move.
I'd go back to New York, 1973 and apply for a job behind the bar in CBGB's. Over the next 15 years some of my favourite bands showcased their new music there for the first time.
I was the musical director at the Green Gathering Festival in Wexford for a couple of years. The festival had all Irish artists but the main aim of the festival was to highlight how we can change the way we put on festivals, and more importantly, how we live better, cleaner lives everyday.
I also directed, designed and helped to build the New Street Gardens project, in Waterford, where we reclaimed disused land in the heart of the city and turned it into a beautiful, football field sized, community garden. The centerpiece of which was a stage where local events could be held.