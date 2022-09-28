Hilary Mantel and me: UCC's Mary Morrissy recalls her encounters with the author 

Never meet your idols, they say; it’s bound to disappoint. One of my literary idols was – or should I say is, because death doesn’t destroy that relationship – Hilary Mantel. Not that I ever met her in person, but as any reader will tell you, the intimacy on the page between reader and admired and beloved writer is sometimes more intense than everyday friendship.

My reading relationship with Hilary Mantel goes way back, long before the Wolf Hall trilogy. My correspondence with her is more recent, but more of that later.

I first “met” her when I picked up her third novel, Eight Months on Ghazzah Street, published in 1988, for no other reason than I liked the cover. I knew nothing about her as a writer but I was immediately hooked.

Based on Mantel’s own experience of living in Saudi Arabia in the early 1980s, the novel tells the story of Frances Shore, whose husband is on contract there. Frances is disturbed by the restrictions of the Saudi way of life; she is not allowed to drive and she can't walk alone in the city without being harassed.

Even in her own apartment there's a constant reminder of the oppressive burden of the female life in the Middle East. The front door is walled up, a legacy of the last occupant, a Saudi woman who had to be protected from accidentally encountering a male neighbour on the corridor outside.

But what makes Eight Months on Ghazzah Street truly memorable is that it’s as much about the state of being female – beleaguered, prone to doubt, troubled by shadowy anxieties – as it is about a western woman in a Saudi city at a particular time. Although steeped in realism, it's a feminist, gothic horror story.

I loved this novel and felt I was part of a small cult following of Mantel's wry and bracing intelligence, her unflinching eye, the absolute emotional conviction of her writing. When the rest of the world discovered her via Wolf Hall, I have to admit to a tiny twinge of resentment that finally one of my reading secrets was out.

Mary Morrissy, former lecturer in Creative Writing, UCC. Picture: Denis Scannell

When my collection of stories Prosperity Drive was due in 2016, my publishers approached Hilary Mantel for a blurb for the cover. Hilary probably got hundreds of these requests and she didn’t know me from Eve, but back came a generous and thoughtful response.

When I wrote to thank her, she reiterated how much pleasure my work had given her. In the run-up to Christmas that year she listed Prosperity Drive as one of her must-reads for the New York Review of Books.

At that time, I was associate director of creative writing at UCC, and it struck me what a dream gig it would be (for me, mostly!) to invite her to Cork to read. For four years in a row, I’d email her in August when we were organising the schedule of readings for the academic year. She always dealt with me personally and there was always a cheerful reply, inquiring after my work, and signed “Love, Hilary”.

Her refusals were always gracious and work-related. In 2016, she was wrestling with The Mirror and the Light (which took eight years to complete); in 2017, she was taken up with the BBC Reith lectures which had eaten into her novel-writing time; in 2018, her mother died. “Don’t lose patience with me,” she wrote, “I really want to make this happen.”

Part of her enthusiasm was that she and her husband Gerald had already started their search for a place to live in Ireland. The fall-out from Brexit was a motivator; she wanted, she said, to “ become a European again”.

In an interview with La Repubblica in September 2021, she added: “I might breathe easier in a republic.” But it was also a desire “to loop back into my family story”. Her maternal great-grandmother, Catherine O’Shea, came from Portlaw, Co Waterford, and had emigrated to Hadfield, a textile town in the Peak District, where Hilary was reared. The Irish Catholic influence was very strong in her childhood.

“As a small child, I grew up in what was essentially an Irish family, surrounded by Irish people who were old.” She had asked me about Cork as a place to live – I sang its praises, naturally –and she said that they’d already made a few speculative trips to scope out the area. She’d opened a bank account here and was looking into the possibility of becoming an Irish citizen. (Her husband, Gerald, was already a citizen, through his mother who grew in Warrenpoint, Co Down, but she would have had to qualify through residency because all of her grandparents were born in England.)

The Mirror & The Light was the final book in Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall trilogy. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty

Finally, the date for her reading was set – May 19, 2020. There were no great diva demands. Her only request, due to her mobility issues, was to be put up at the River Lee Hotel. She’d stayed there before and it had walk-in showers and a lift.

The hall was booked – the Aula Maxima at UCC – and the ticket portal set up. We began to crank up the publicity and then. . . Covid happened.

I kept in touch intermittently with her after that. At the time, we thought we could rearrange the reading within a few months, but protracted lockdowns put paid to that. Then just three weeks ago, I read in The Guardian that the move to Ireland was imminent. I wrote saying if she’d found a place near Cork, she’d have to come to our place for tea and buns. Her response was immediate and enthusiastic. “Put the kettle on - we’re coming to Kinsale!”

I was on holiday in Italy when I heard. Like those big public deaths – JFK, Elvis Presley, John Lennon – I can picture vividly where I was when I got the news. It was a steep, narrow cobbled street in Scalea, a seaside town about two hours south of Naples, and my partner’s phone pinged with someone forwarding the news. (His holiday reading was The Mirror and the Light).

There was disbelief at first – didn’t she only email two weeks ago saying she was on her way? Then came the sick heart-lurch, then the totting up of losses. I would never get to make her tea, she would never read in Cork, there would be no new work to savour. But the most piercing loss is the realisation that the flame of her fierce intelligence out there in the world has been snuffed out.

Hilary Mantel, July 6, 1952 - Sept 22, 2022