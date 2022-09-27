Traveller culture to shine on-screen at IndieCork festival  

Traveller culture, community and storytelling will be celebrated at this year’s IndieCork film festival. The festival, running from October 2-9 and online until October 16, will feature a full shorts programme of work from members of the Traveller community.

The initiative came about following a previous screening of animated short film A Short History of Irish Travellers, which proved to be a hit with IndieCork audiences.

This year’s programme is a collaboration between IndieCork and Cork Traveller Women’s Network, who embraced the opportunity to bring traveller storytelling to wider audiences.

“Because A Short History of Travellers got an awful lot of interest when screened, we asked them would they like to collaborate together to create a program of traveller shorts and they said they'd be delighted to work with us,” says Margaret O’Sullivan from CTWN.

“We’re talking about short films between three minutes and 18 minutes long. We wanted to include celebrating our identity, culture and heritage, to widen awareness of the issues impacting on our community, within our community, to celebrate traveller actors and filmmakers because I suppose what we're seeing now is a lot of travellers actually showcasing their talents. Also celebrating their culture through arts.”

The programme of nine films will include David McDonagh’s Dreamer, a profile of traveller musician Kathleen Keenan. Martin Beanz Warde’s The Road No Longer Travelled tells the story of Nelly Reilly, one of the last remaining Irish travellers living in a traditional barrel-top wagon.

Made by the CTWN, Missing on the Tobar will feature the network of 24 traditional traveller camp sites around Cork city, while Johnny’s Story is a film that celebrates LGBTQ+ traveller identity.

Ethan Donoghue’s film Mary, Martin and Ben tells the story of a young couple trying to come to terms with a recent health diagnosis as it impacts on their family lives.

“Many of the shorts have been made by grassroots organisations including CTWN, Pavee Point and Exchange House using films as a means of sharing information and celebrating identity and culture,” says O’Sullivan.

She regards the collaboration with IndieCork as a valuable one, which has the potential to build on the reception to A Short History of Irish Travellers.

“When they asked us two years ago, could they show our short film in the IndieCork festival, we were overjoyed by it. It was huge, and it really gave the detail of our cultural identity. And also, I suppose, some of the barriers that we come up against. It opened the door for us, so we were delighted then when they welcomed us back.”

Even O’Sullivan was unaware of the full breadth and scope of what was being made until they started working on the programme.

“There are a lot of Traveller-made films coming up. To be honest, if we didn't delve into actually looking for shorts, we wouldn't have come across them. We were absolutely blown away by the talent within the community.”

Five feature films to watch out for at IndieCork

Vicky: Sasha King’s highly anticipated documentary about Vicky Phelan recalls how she exposed one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history. Not only does it show her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and its impact on other women, it also looks at her own personal efforts to access the treatments that could keep her alive.

Clouded Reveries: Acclaimed poet and essayist Doireann Ní Ghríofa was critically hailed internationally in 2020 on the publication of her debut novel A Ghost in the Throat. Filmmaker Ciara Nic Chormaic’s documentary looks at the writer’s world and creative process, leading her to her home in Co Clare.

Joyland: Following its critically acclaimed premiere at Cannes, Pakistani feature Joyland comes to IndieCork. It tells the story of a family who yearn for a boy to continue their family line in what becomes a tale of sexual rebellion and identity.

Bound to Work: Stephen Broekhuizen’s film centres on two friends and housemates who are struggling to pay the bills. Faced with being evicted, they concoct one wild scheme after another in the hope that one of them will work.

The Far Field: A letter from the past arrives at the home of an elderly man living in the Irish countryside in John Slattery’s drama. What follows is a decision that could change his life permanently.