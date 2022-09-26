Denise Chaila cancels Cork Jazz Festival gig due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Denise Chaila has cancelled her headline show as part of The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

The Limerick rapper and singer was due to perform at Cork Opera House on Friday, October 28, but has been forced to pull the date due to "unforeseen circumstances".

In a statement, the festival said refunds for Denise’s show are available from the point of purchase, adding that they look forward to welcoming Denise back "at a later date".

Booka Brass Band & Guests will now perform at Cork Opera House on that date.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is back for its 44th year this October Bank Holiday weekend (October 27-30).

Other acts on the line-up include The New Power Generation, Jazzanova and GoGo Penguin.