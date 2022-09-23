Joyce’s Women review: Edna O'Brien's play doesn't quite deliver 

Joyce's Women, ★★★☆☆

Abbey Theatre (as part of Dublin Theatre Festival)

In focusing on biography, and the women in the great man’s life, Edna O’Brien seems, on the face of it, in step with contemporary trends. Her interest, however, is a natural consequence of her unshakeable veneration of the artist, rather than a search for a stick with which to beat him.

So there’s no cancelling of James Joyce here, despite his unfashionably frank carnality, his fetishisation of the female, his abject parenting skills, his drinking, his carousing with prostitutes. It’s a rap sheet that, in some hands, would be enough in these puritan times. But O’Brien has never been a puritan. Hers is a big, forgiving, human soul. Though her writing is often vivid, she’s always seen the world in shades of grey.

That said, Joyce’s debt to women is clear as day: Nora and Lucia were imaginative resources and wells of inspiration; Harriet Shaw Weaver bankrolled him; and Sylvia Beach published him. In terms of impact on his work, and practical effect on his life, such importance goes far beyond the incidental.

Joyce’s Women at the Abbey Theatre, directed by Conall Morrisson. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

O’Brien’s approach is to see these women as personified, symbolic figures of femininity: Mother, Wife, Mistress, Patron, Daughter. We begin with a Joyce of Stephen Dedalus-level priggishness (Stephen Hogan), accosted by the spirit of his mother May (a redoubtable Deirdre Donnelly), telling of pawning, scrimping and selling to keep him in Paris. Then it’s Nora (Brid Ni Neachtain), recounting the familiar details of their courtship, O’Brien threading through her lines the many Nora-ism that have passed into literary lore.

If we weren’t already, we’re well informed of the couple’s trail across Europe, to Trieste, Paris and lastly Zurich. We retrace it all from a wartime gasthaus in the Swiss city, with Joyce on his deathbed. The trouble is, this procession of scenes and flashbacks distances us from the knotty relationships themselves, with characters forced to say much, but show little.

Take the first lines of Lucia (Genevieve Hulme Beaman): “I hate you … I hate your fame, your glory … People coming there to worship at the altar, to drink your epiphanies.” Well, quite. How dramatic it might have been to unpack all that.

Instead, we are further distanced, as a film interlude shows Lucia’s descent, and her incarceration in mental institutions. The play culminates in perhaps an attempt to make up for this lack of drama, abandoning the earlier pedantry for an imagined, if rather preposterous, coming together of Mother, Wife, Mistress, Patron, Daughter. It’s at last where something like drama might happen. But it feels like a lurch rather than a progression from what’s come before.

Stephen Hogan as James Joyce in Joyce’s Women. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

All the details are here. But a real sense of the intricate web of influence, sex and family, the nets Joyce was caught in after he flew by those of nationality, language, religion, this is what Conall Morrison’s uneven, if diverting, production lacks.

For much of the play, we are retreading the material of life that Joyce transmuted into art. To fix such details on stage, away from his imaginative rendering, is, perhaps unavoidably, to diminish them, make them too literal. Joyce’s great achievement was to elevate the banal to the mythic plane. Joyce’s Women does the opposite.