Five gigs in Cork this weekend: City Hall, Everyman, Cyprus Ave, Triskel,  Coughlan's 

1. Magic Nights by the Lee at Cork City Hall

This free event organised for Culture Night features some of Cork city and county’s legendary artists and rising stars including FishGoDeep, Stevie G, Brian Deady, Minnie Marley and Kestine. Also on the bill is an exclusive show which sees John Spillane, Cork’s finest troubadour team up with novelist and poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa.

Funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Cork City Council, this extraordinary audio-visual feast aims to celebrate the history and culture of Leeside music and arts. Doors open at 9pm, with events running until midnight.

Friday, Sep 23

culturenight.ie

2. Scullion at The Everyman

Formed in the mid-1970’s, Scullion are revered and feted as one of Ireland’s most innovative, original and brilliant live bands. Ahead of their upcoming new record, Time Has Made A Change in Me, out September 30, Philip King, Sonny Condell and Robbie Overson take to the open road once more for the first time in ten years. The band will be joined by special guests for what’s being billed as an unmissable gig.

Saturday, Sep 24

everymancork.com

3. An Evening With Fiachna Ó Braonáin, Tom Dunne & Alan Connor in Cyprus Avene

Tom Dunne, Fiachna Ó Braonáin, & Alan Connor have come together for On The Road Again

This time last year, Tom Dunne, from Something Happens, and Fiachna Ó Braonáin, from Hot House Flowers, found themselves on Ray D’Arcy’s RTÉ radio show doing some promotional work for the Féile music festival. They ended up singing one of Dunne’s favourite trad songs, Christy Moore’s John O Dreams, and then a Willie Nelson classic, On The Road Again – which resulted in the pair, after “several coffees,” deciding to hit the road again, together. This Saturday, they bring this special tour to Cyprus Avenue.

Saturday, Sep 24

eventbrite.ie

4. World premiere "Jubal's Air" for Uilleann Pipes and Double String Quartet by Kevin Volans at Triskel Arts Centre

Triskel Arts Centre in association with Living Youghal Presents “Jubal’s Air” by Kevin Volans, commissioned by Youghal 2020: St Mary’s 800 to mark the 800th Anniversary of St. Mary’s Collegiate Church in 2020.

Scored for Uilleann Pipes (David Power) and two String Quartets (Contempo Quartet, Ficino Quartet), this remarkable and beautiful composition by renowned composer Kevin Volans will receive its World Premiere two years after it was originally commissioned. Internationally renowned conductor David Brophy will lead the live world premiere.

Saturday, Sep 24

triskelartscentre.ie

5. Interference at Coughlans

The band Interference will perform as part of Coughlans Live Music Festival

The Irish band based around singer-songwriter, painter and poet Fergus O’Farrell have influenced a generation of Irish musicians, and are featured in some of the country's most successful musical movies, from Once to Sing Street. O’Farrell passed away in February of 2016 but Interference continues to carry his flame forwards. The show is part of Coughlans Live Music Festival, which is celebrating ten years.