The Everyman launches autumn programme: Reggie's back, theatre shows, and music galore 

Celebrating 125 years as a going concern, Cork's Everyman theatre and venue set out to mark the milestone with a wide-ranging programme for the Autumn 2022 season.

The season includes the return of Pat Fitzpatrick's Reggie from the Blackrock Road, concerts as part of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, the return of the Everyman panto, and more drama, music, and comedy.

A regular writer to Irish Examiner agony aunt Ask Audrey, classic Cork snob Reggie will return to the MacCurtain Street stage with a four-night encore of his hit show, An Evening with Reggie.

Reggie from the Blackrock Road, launching the Everyman Theatre autumn programme. Picture: Darragh Kane

The panto returns this festive season, and this year’s show, directed by Catherine Mahon Buckley is the classic tale, Cinderella – with a modern twist.

Also suitable for families, Dead Letter Office by Graffiti Theatre will be part of The Everyman and Beyond Programme, a new play that explores migration and belonging through a story rooted in connection.

Our Tethered Kin and Heaven are set to appeal to theatre enthusiasts, as is the adaptation of Mike McCormack's novel, Solar Bones, featuring acclaimed actor Stanley Townsend.

Award-winning dance innovators Junk Ensemble take recent work Dances Like a Bomb on its Leeside debut, and Irish National Opera return with Don Pasquale, kicking off a busy year of opera at the renowned venue.

Comedy is also to the fore of proceedings, with performances from “Cork’s Queen” Laura O’Mahony, Irish Examiner parenting columnist Julie Jay, Jason Byrne, Deirdre O’Kane, and Sara Pascoe.

The venue also resumes its central place in the annual Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, including UK trio GoGo Penguin; Nigerian singer Seun Kuti; and Brazilian star Hermeto Pascoal.

Musician John Spillane at the launch of the Everyman Theatre autumn programme. Picture: Darragh Kane

Original music continues with once-off shows, including Dublin band Villagers, Scottish singer Eddi Reader, and Cork singer-songwriter John Spillane, heading to the Everyman for his 25th annual Christmas concert.

Crowd-pleasing live gigs include The Everyman Sunday Songbook's take on A Very Bublé-esque Christmas, and tribute singer Christina Rogers presents One Night of Adele .

In further festival news, the venue will also be hosting screenings as part of Cork International Film Festival in November.

Artistic director Sophie Motley said of the upcoming season: “The longer nights make for the perfect time to visit our beautiful theatre and enjoy some amazing work from home-grown and international artists. As always, we’ve made sure that there is a show for everyone, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with our audiences.”

Executive director and CEO, Sean Kelly, said: “It’s incredible to be able to present a full autumn season for our audiences for the first time since 2019. The atmosphere in the Everyman on a show night is truly unique. There’s a huge variety of great things to see and we’re ready and waiting to welcome you through our doors.”

More info and tickets from www.everymancork.com, or from the box office, telephone 021 4501 673.