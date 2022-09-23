Film Review: It Is In Us All is a gripping account of life lived on the brink of death

★★★★☆

Written and directed by Antonia Campbell-Hughes, It Is In Us All (15A) stars Cosmo Jarvis as Hamish Considine, a London-born businessman making a brief trip to Donegal to finalise his deceased aunt’s will when he’s involved in a head-on collision that kills a 15-year-old boy.

Cleared by the Guards of any fault, and electing to recover from his fractures and bruises in his aunt’s house overlooking the Atlantic, Hamish is befriended by Evan (Rhys Mannion), a young local who was a passenger in the car when his friend was killed.

What follows is a low-key but gripping account of life lived on the brink of death: Hamish and Evan both suffer variations on survivor’s guilt, although Evan, being a teenager, appears to have drunk too deeply of the Keats Kool-Aid, being a boy-racer nihilist half in love with easeful death.

Cosmo Jarvis stars as Hamish Considine, a London-born businessman making a brief trip to Donegal to finalise his deceased aunt’s will

The crackling of a distinct chemistry between the 30-something Hamish and the 17-year-old Evan complicates their relationship even further, even if Mannion struggles at times to match the intensity Jarvis seems to exude effortlessly.

That said, Evan and Hamish are equally compelling in their desperate search for somewhere, anywhere, to belong, and kudos too to cinematographer Piers McGrail, whose expert framing of forest, bog, mountain and mist makes a brooding character of the landscape itself.

(cinema release)