A star-studded Late Late line-up includes Melanie C and Brian Cox

Friday nights wouldn't be the same in Irish life without the Late Late Show, and this week's lineup isn't short of a few big names.
Spice Girl Melanie C is set to chat with host Ryan Tubridy about new memoir Who I Am, life in the nineties girlband phenomenon, and the ups and downs that have led her to life on the other side of fame.
Currently on the crest of a wave as Succession's patriarch Logan Roy, Brian Cox will be live in the studio to chat about everything from his work to the UK monarchy and Scottish independence.
Singer-songwriter Paul Brady gives a performance, and talks about his career to date, from domestic success and the hard realities of moving to America, to performing his own song alongside Tina Turner, and teaching Bob Dylan how to play The Lakes of Ponchartrain.
Former RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman joins Ryan on the couch to reflect on a broadcasting career of over 40 years, including early life in Sligo, politics North and South of the border, and his love of sport.
Runner Ciara Mageean catches us up, having brought home a silver medal from this summer's European Athletics Championships, followed by a record-breaking 1500 metres in three minutes 56.63 seconds run - breaking Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year national record by two seconds.
Finally, pop promoter Louis Walsh revisits the site of former charges Boyzone's 1994 debut indignity to introduce viewers to newest project, Next in Line.
- The Late Late Show broadcasts live on RTÉ 1, Friday nights at 9.35pm, and is available on-demand from RTÉPlayer.