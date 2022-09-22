Amy Huberman shares hilarious mix-up as husband Brian O’Driscoll brings home wrong dog

'I think I’ll collect the kids from school this week'
The dog Brian O'Driscoll brought home from the groomers. Pictures: Amy Huberman

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 08:39
Maeve Lee

Amy Huberman had Instagram laughing along with her last night as she shared a hilarious case of mistaken identity.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared that her husband, Brian O’Driscoll headed off to the groomers to collect their dog Phoebe after she went for a trim, only to return home with the wrong dog.

Apparently, he had thought the dog needed a really good trim. So much so, that her darker fur had been removed completely.

“Still CRYING. Brian going to the groomers to collect the dog and… taking home the wrong dog! Thought perhaps she had needed a serious groom and had taken off the darker fluff. Off they skipped. I cannot!” she said.

“He may defo need an ol top up on the laser eye surgery.” 

The real Phoebe. Picture: Amy Huberman via Instagram
The real Phoebe. Picture: Amy Huberman via Instagram

The mother-of-three thanked the groomers for being “so understanding”, adding that she hoped the dog enjoyed her 48 seconds in their house before they returned her to her real home.

“I think I’ll collect the kids from school this week,” she joked. “Also, I’m not sure I’ll ask him to give me a lift home from the hairdressers next time in case he heads off with someone else’s wife…” 

The hilarious story had friends rushing to the comments to share a series of crying laughing emojis. “I am on the floor,” said RTÉ 2fm’s Doireann Garrihy.

Celebrating Phoebe’s birthday last year, Amy shared an adorable tribute to their rescue dog who she described as her “hairiest child”.

Amy and Brian have three children together, Sadie, 9; Billy, 7 and Ted, 1.

