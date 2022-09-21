Culture That Made Me: Cork pianist Ciara Moroney

Ciara Moroney is originally from Douglas in Cork, but currently lives in Glanmire with her husband, Martin, and two children, Emily and Conor. A lecturer at the MTU Cork School of Music, as part of Cork City Culture Night, Ciara will accompany soprano Rachel Croash in the Cork Opera House presentation, Leading Ladies, on Culture Night, Friday Sept 23. The show is the first of a three part lecture/recital series with the Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artists. The Culture Night event is free, but booking is essential, via www.corkoperahouse.ie

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it

I have been reading the Harry Potter books with my daughter Emily recently and decided to sneak away and finish the last two books on my own. It was so many years since I originally read them, and I had forgotten how enjoyable they are! In terms of a “grown-up” book, I really liked Those Who Are Loved by Victoria Hislop. It brought to life the divisions of a family during the Greek Civil War, a part of history I was not very familiar with, and I found it fascinating.

Best recent film

Not a new film but I recently rewatched Life is Beautiful, which I think must be one of the most gorgeous movies of all time. Heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time.

Morrigan at Cork Opera House. Picture: Shane J Horan

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen

I adored Morrigan at the Cork Opera House in July. Having been lucky enough to play for the concert performance of its first incarnation as Deirdre and the Sons of Usna in January 2020, it was so special to see it all come to life as a fully staged opera. John O’Brien (composer and director) and Eadaoin O’Donoghue (librettist) are such as amazing creative team and the whole production was stunning.

First ever piece of music that really moved you

This is probably not the first one, but possibly the most profoundly a piece affected me was shortly after I started piano lessons at the MTU Cork School of Music with Jan Cap at the age of 13, having taken private lessons up to that point. A couple of weeks in, Jan played the Debussy Prelude La cathédrale engloutie in my lesson. I had never heard a piano played like that at close quarters before and I just wanted to throw myself into the process of eventually being able to do that too. Jan was a complete inspiration to me through my teens and into my twenties, I was so fortunate to have him as my teacher during these years.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old)

The piece of music I most enjoyed listening to in the last few days was Schubert’s Death and the Maiden string quartet. The one I most enjoyed playing was in rehearsals with the wonderful Rachel Croash (soprano); Senza mamma from Suor Anjelica by Puccini - I got goosebumps! The piece of music I’ve heard the most often is Sea Shanty by Nathan Evans, which my daughter, Emily, is obsessed with. It is on full blast every morning and now I am having to learn a synchronised dance to go with it!

The best concert you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!)

I remember being in awe of Evgeny Kissin, who performed a solo piano concert at the NCH when I was a student. His command of the piano was, and is, masterful.

TV viewing

I’m a box set girl now and working my way (slowly) though various series on Netflix. One of the best mini-series I watched recently was The Missing with James Nesbitt and Tchéky Karyo. I was completely hooked.

Radio listening and/or podcasts

I often listen Lyric FM, although I’ve found myself tuning into Newstalk more over the last few years. I have a grá for Ciara Kelly, I love hearing her take on current events. She’s definitely someone I’d love to share a bottle of wine with!

Dr Ciara Kelly of Newstalk FM. Picture: Barry McCaul

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

I’d put together a piano trio with Martha Argerich, Maxim Vengerov and Jacqueline du Pré. All fabulous musicians and I’d love to see what they would produce together.

Your best celebrity encounter

Years ago, when I was studying at the Royal Academy in London, I was drafted in at the last minute to accompany the famous English tenor, Philip Langridge. He was particularly well known for his work on Britten operas and was giving a lecture recital where he needed me to play for a few musical items he would be demonstrating. I remember the sheer panic at trying to decipher a particularly complex chunk of the Britten opera, Death in Venice, the day before this was to take place. Thankfully, I didn’t make an absolute show of myself in the end, and it was an exhilarating if somewhat terrifying experience!

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

I would go back in time to the premiere of The Marriage of Figaro in Vienna in 1786. Mozart was conducting from the keyboard and I would be fascinated to hear exactly how he intended all these operatic hits, which we know so well, to be performed. Also, I would just love to see what an opera and audience of this time were really like, and how that has evolved over the years.

In your own life, have you been doing anything in particular in relation to climate change, biodiversity, etc?

While I wouldn’t describe myself as an eco-warrior, I try to do my best with recycling and composting. I am also trying to be more mindful of the journeys which I take and would like to move to an electric car when possible.