'I don't mind coming to you': Garth Brooks hints at idea of an All-Ireland tour

Garth Brooks has finally played five nights in Croke Park, but there’s one artist’s Irish tour he hopes to emulate: Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran played ten nights in Ireland earlier this year, taking in Croke Park, Thomond Park in Limerick, Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

Speaking at a press conference before the final night of five gigs, Brooks was asked about returning to Ireland in the future.

The country western superstar responded positively to the idea saying "there's no place like Ireland."

Brooks said while sitting at dinner with his wife — Trish Yearwood — he was looking at posters of musicians who have previously played and it gave him an idea of a tour of Ireland.

“Ed Sheeran has two nights somewhere, two nights somewhere else. I like that idea,” he said.

Brooks is well aware his fan base is mainly outside Dublin, as the mish-mash of accents from north, south and everywhere in between outside the stadium can attest, and he says next time (and he promises there will be a next time) he will bring his music to the masses.

“I don’t mind travelling to see you guys,” he said.

He added he simply wants to perform in Ireland, no matter the venue.

“I just love this place. I want to play here, it’s all I want to do.”