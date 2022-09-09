Waterford Greenway: A few bumps along the road for accessible adventure

With a EuroVelo Cycling Route right outside our front door and the Waterford Greenway a short drive away, Mike and I are no strangers to the increasing popularity of cycling tourism in Ireland.

However, despite being familiar with the greenway’s hallmark landscape of tarmacked tracks, tunnels and trees, we had yet to experience our first inclusive “Greenway Getaway” as a family. And so, when given the opportunity to travel with our French bulldog and rent a hybrid handcycle, we didn’t think twice to set off into the West, Limerick-bound with Nala in tow.

Day 1:

Situated in the heart of Rathkeale town, our base as “Greenway Guests” for our inclusive stay was at Rathkeale House Hotel. Located around the corner from the start of the Limerick Greenway, this recently renovated family-run hotel provided us with a dog-friendly, wheelchair accessible room within a setting of relaxed Irish hospitality.

Family-run hotels can make you feel like you’re part of their family and that’s what makes them so unique. Greeted at reception by Hotel Manager Ann Madigan, we were given the keys to our ground floor room. Within the Irish hotel industry, many would be surprized to know that wheelchair accessible rooms aren’t always on ground level, in fact it’s quite rare, but you can be guaranteed it when you’ve checked in with a canine companion.

Ground floor rooms not only provide fire safety evacuation for wheelchair users, they also help us with any luggage logistics. After a hearty meal at the traditional Irish themed ‘Chestnut Tree Bar’, (aptly named after the mature Horse Chestnut specimen guarding the carpark), we took Nala outside around the hotel’s gardens, a suitable space for any après-sniffs.

Nala, having a ruff time at Rathkeale House Hotel

Day 2:

The following morning, we fuelled up with breakfast at the “Greenway Bistro” ordering a carbohydrate combo of porridge & pancakes to get us through our upcoming 20km cycle. Leaving our car in-situ at the hotel’s carpark, we grabbed our helmets & walked around the back of the grounds, just a road-crossing away from our starting point at Rathkeale Greenway carpark. Our accessible adventure was about to begin but not without a literal ‘bump in the road’.

Lack of a corresponding dropped kerb onto the pavement leading into the carpark entrance meant I had to help Mike negotiate a cracked high kerb to exit the road promptly. Such an oversight can easily be fixed, so we made a mental note of it for Limerick County Council’s Executive Engineer Michael Daly, who also doubled up as our friendly Greenway guide & photographer for the day- a true multi-tasker.

Next up we met the team behind ‘Like Bikes’, a bike rental company with an expanding collection of inclusive cycles with the help of Kerry Recreation Sports Partnership & CARA Sport Inclusion Ireland. We may have non-standard bikes at home, but it is one thing to save up and own one, it’s another to rent one at a greenway.

This connection alone between this type of cycle company & a newly rolled out greenway, instantly creates a competitive edge for Limerick & Kerry but for the thousands of wheelchair users who want to experience cycling tourism nationwide, they don’t want to be a niche- they want their wheels to be mainstreamed whether it's clip-on handcycles or wheelchair tandems. The average cost of an e-assist handcycle is between a staggering €3000 to €5000. To put this disparity into perspective, my standard e-bike cost €1200 sourced using the Bike to Work scheme.

With a few tweaks and test-runs, bike technician Dwayne hooked Mike up with his clip-on handcycle, a type of non-standard bike that enables manual wheelchair users to propel the chain crank using their arms instead of their legs. As Nala was kitted out with her own personal trailer attached to my standard bike, co-owners of ‘Like Bikes’ Andy and Diana explained to us their lived experience of disability awareness & how they would like to expand their inclusive fleet. With everyone geared up, we set off towards Ardagh immediately noting the beautiful atmospheric planting scheme of sponsored birch and sycamore trees that provided dappled light as we headed off on our journey.

Our crew, on the Waterford Greenway, part of the EuroVelo route

In no time at all, we cycle over the River Deel as it flows out towards the Shannon Estuary. Intermittent chicane gates, farm crossings and limestone bridges break up our journey. With the daily temperature reaching 18 degrees, we encounter lush greenery en route that provided us with some welcomed shade from the midday heat.

Hawthorns, elderberry and ash trees flanked both sides of the track with familiar Friesians grazing in nearby fields. Chatting & cycling as a trio, we sporadically interchange our alignment in keeping with the greenway’s Code of Conduct, making sure not to block any oncoming cyclists as I chauffeur Nala around in her trailer. We stop twice on our 10km route to chat away to Michael about anything and everything, highlighting the choice of wheelchair accessible picnic tables and temporary portaloos picked for the project, while noticing tourist information signs positioned at a readable height.

With Ardagh’s historic station house in sight, we finally arrive at our destination, home of the iconic discovery of the Ardagh Chalice, but our surprize treasure was complimentary coffee and cake from local food truck company 8020 (dog treats also provided!). After refuelling, Michael takes the time to show us architectural drawings, discussing future plans for this expanding greenway, while listening attentively to our feedback. While this project is still in its infancy and we’ve no doubt that more accessible details will be seamlessly added for members of the disability community who cycle, we’re also aware that this €10 million visionary project has been opened for over year now with 40km of ready-to-use tarmacked train lines.

With that in mind, we discuss the two areas that have being overlooked for wheelchair users and their families who are cycling tourists: the inaccessible shuttle bus and incomplete disability parking design. The former being exclusionary & the latter a matter of urgent attention. Mike and I would have loved to cycle further exploring the iconic “Instagrammable” Barnagh Tunnel and yet despite seeing the shuttle bus service being advertised as “accessible to all”, it isn’t.

Cycling tourism isn’t just about standard bikes and buggies. Shuttle buses for the great outdoors are an essential service to tourism, helping visitors with time management, limited mobility, or the unpredictability of Irish weather. Other cyclists have the flexibility of choice, hopping on/off greenway hubs as they see fit when they’ve clocked up enough mileage. We don’t have that choice and since active travel requires using your own kinetic energy, this service would help a lot of wheelchair users.

The Waterford Greenway sets a good standard for cycling tourism - but inclusion is a continuous process

It may sound like an oxymoron, but inclusive cycling tourism also needs to recognise how our cars and our wheels go hand in hand. Disability parking bays on gravel with no access aisle markers for our door wingspan can lead to major access anxiety. There is always a risk of other drivers parking too close to us on return from a cycle. Whether a passenger or driver, wheelchair users need extra space to transfer from their chairs or to take out their non-standard bikes. If we cannot open our car doors fully, we cannot get back into our vehicles. Going forward greenways need to be inclusive about their use of the word ‘accessibility’ and not use the term to solely meet the needs of non-disabled cyclists. Technology is constantly evolving and so are our bikes.

Another 10km and we arrive back in Rathkeale just in time to pay a visit to the intriguing Irish Palatine Museum. Found nestled in Rathkeale’s old station house, this exhibit displayed a range of artefacts from literature to textiles associated with this unique demographic of German settlers in Ireland.

A history that we’re embarrassed to say we never knew much about and is just one of many examples of how greenways open up hidden gems previously tucked away in rural communities. With our bags packed and one final goodbye at reception, we hit the road but not before stopping at Coillte’s Curraghchase Forest Park to help Nala burn off some energy & snooze off the journey back home to Wexford. It’s a dog’s life!